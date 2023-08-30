PREP SPORTS

Participation rises: The National Federation of State High School Sports Associations, or NFHS, released the findings of its survey on participation levels in highs school sports. The survey found that 7,857,969 students participated in high school sports in 2022-23. That was an increase of over 3% from the previous season. It is the first upward trend in participation data since the 2017-18 school year. Illinois ranked as the state with the fourth-most participants while Indiana ranked No. 19 in the country. Girls wrestling, an IHSAA emerging sport, saw the largest growth nationally with a 55% increase. Football remained the most popular sports with participation numbers for 11-on-11 football rising to 1,028,761. Girls participation in football — either 11-on-11 of flag football — also saw a large jump with a 32% increase year over year. 11-player football alone saw an 18% increase in girls participation.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Valpo adds associate AD: Merce Poindexter II was named senior associate athletic director for student-athlete welfare and compliance, Valparaiso Athletics announced on Wednesday. Poindexter comes to Northwest Indiana after two-plus years at Illinois as the assistant AD of academic services. "At Valpo, he will lead the academic services and compliance staff, serve as a member of the department’s senior staff and handle sport administrator responsibilities for select teams," the department's press release read. Poindexter has also spent time at Akron, Georgia Institute of Technology, Florida State and Tennessee.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Beacons announce schedule: Valparaiso announced its schedule for its fall season on Wednesday. The Beacons will open up their slate at home on Sept. 3 when they host Holy Cross at 9 a.m. The Missouri Valley Conference Individual Championships will kick off on Oct. 6 at Missouri State. The ITA Midwest Regional will follow Oct. 12 through 14 at Michigan State. The group returns 2022 MVC Player of the Year and Fall 2021 MVC Champion in both singles and doubles Olivia Czerwonka to lead the Beacons. The full schedule can be found here.