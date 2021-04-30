3-sport star Holly Kaim leads Munster to NCC lead with win at Kankakee Valley

WHEATFIELD — Holly Kaim, a three-sport athlete at Munster, is not the type of person to brag about her abilities, even though she is clearly a standout athlete, according to Mustangs coach Beth Raspopovich.
The senior starred as a middle blocker on Munster's Class 4A state runner-up volleyball team in the fall, made the game-winning layup in February 2020 to lift the basketball team to its first sectional title in a decade and on Friday against Kankakee Valley, she proved that she's pretty good at softball, too.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Kougars senior Mary Kate Schultz ripped what appeared to be a potential single toward left field when Mustangs third baseman Char Lorenz made a diving stop and then zipped a throw over to Kaim at first base.
Kaim nearly did a split to make the catch and record the out, and when the senior was asked about the play after helping her team take first place in the Northwest Crossroads Conference with a 4-1 road win, her response was businesslike.
"I just saw the ball and went and got it," Kaim said nonchalantly. "It's as simple as that."
Raspopovich added a little more context, citing that all her players have to do is put the ball in Kaim's vicinity at first base, and she'll take care of the rest.
"I personally think she's one the best athletes in the school if not the best athlete," Raspopovich said. "She's a kid that plays volleyball, basketball and softball and doesn't play club anything or travel anything, and she's a starter (in every sport). She's the type of kid that if she concentrated on one sport, she'd be a stud. I mean, she's already a stud, but then she'd be really special in that one sport. I have the utmost respect for her because she just loves to play and compete."
Munster (14-4, 5-1) scored its first two runs of the game on a pair of fielding errors by Kankakee Valley (8-5, 4-2) in the bottom of the second before Kaim gave her team a bit more cushion with an RBI double in the top of the sixth.
Lorenz scored the Mustangs' final run a few moments later when freshman Kylie Madura grounded out to first base.
Kaim said that Friday's victory over the Kougars felt good considering that the Mustangs fell 12-7 at home to Kankakee Valley on April 12. Plus, she is well aware that her high school career is coming to a close, so every moment in a Munster uniform is significant to her.
"It's my last season," Kaim said. " ... I'm not playing anything in college, at least not competitively, so this is kind of like my last hurrah. It means a lot because I've been playing sports forever, it's my thing. It's definitely going to be weird when it's over, so hopefully we can go far and make it last as long as we can."
While Kaim made big plays at the plate and in the infield, Mady Kindy shined in the circle. The sophomore notched six strikeouts and gave up five hits and zero walks.
With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Kankakee Valley tried to rally with a double from Josephine Shore and a single from Carmen Rosado in back-to-back at-bats. Short eventually scored on a passed ball for the Kougars' lone run of the day, before Kindy finished the game by striking out Abbi Wilhelm and inducing a flyout to right field from Elyse Starr.
"I know (in those situations), I gotta keep putting the ball where they can't hit it and that my defense is behind me and they'll get the outs," Kindy said. "I wasn't really nervous because I know my defense is behind me always."
Munster will return home Tuesday for another NCC matchup against Lowell, and Raspopvich expects her team to be ready after putting itself in the driver's seat of the conference title race.
"We are in control of our destiny right now," Raspopovich said. "We feel like if we play as well as we're capable of playing, we have a really good chance at being able to compete for the (NCC) championship."
Kankakee Valley will resume its season Monday at Rensselaer Central before resuming conference play Tuesday at Andrean.
Kougars coach Amanda Suarez said her team was out of its routine Friday since there wasn't any school at Kankakee Valley, but she wouldn't use that as an excuse.
"Munster is a good team and (losing 4-1), that's respectable, but obviously we could beat them and we have before," Suarez. "I think it's one of those things where us and Munster could play each other 10 times and it's going to be a good game every time. With their ability and ours, it's always going to be a good game."