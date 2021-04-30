3-sport star Holly Kaim leads Munster to NCC lead with win at Kankakee Valley

"It's my last season," Kaim said. " ... I'm not playing anything in college, at least not competitively, so this is kind of like my last hurrah. It means a lot because I've been playing sports forever, it's my thing. It's definitely going to be weird when it's over, so hopefully we can go far and make it last as long as we can."

While Kaim made big plays at the plate and in the infield, Mady Kindy shined in the circle. The sophomore notched six strikeouts and gave up five hits and zero walks.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Kankakee Valley tried to rally with a double from Josephine Shore and a single from Carmen Rosado in back-to-back at-bats. Short eventually scored on a passed ball for the Kougars' lone run of the day, before Kindy finished the game by striking out Abbi Wilhelm and inducing a flyout to right field from Elyse Starr.

"I know (in those situations), I gotta keep putting the ball where they can't hit it and that my defense is behind me and they'll get the outs," Kindy said. "I wasn't really nervous because I know my defense is behind me always."

Munster will return home Tuesday for another NCC matchup against Lowell, and Raspopvich expects her team to be ready after putting itself in the driver's seat of the conference title race.