5 from Region a part of senior top-60 workouts

Locals invited to top-60: Five will represent the Region as Hoosier Basketball Magazine top-60 workout honorees on Sunday. Chesterton's Travis Grayson will play for a state title on Saturday and workout alongside Merrillville's AJ Dixon and 21st Century's Eric Price Jr. West Side senior and North Carolina-bound Jalen Washington was selected but remains injured from a preseason knee surgery. Price's coach, Larry Upshaw, was selected to be an on-court assistant to help with drills. Grayson is also featured on the cover of the magazine. The workout is at noon Region time on Sunday at Marian University.

CP native recognized: Mark Wise, a 1978 Crown Point graduate and city resident, was named the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association's Roy Gardner Winner. Wise has officiated games for 32 seasons and has worked 22 sectionals, 15 regionals, eight semistates, four boys state finals and two girls state finals. He was the state's boys basketball official of the year in 2012 and lists being lead official for Lawrence North's championship with Mike Conley and Greg Oden as teammates. Michael Stoffers, of Terre Haute, won the Mildred Ball Award.

West Side grad hits portal: West Side grad Quimari Peterson seemingly had a bright start to his college career ahead of him but he’ll be looking for a new home after entering the transfer portal. First-year Indiana State coach Josh Schertz forecast Peterson as a rotational player before a preseason injury began a year hampered by injuries, limiting the former Times Player of the Year to four games, scoring six points on 3-for-11 shooting. Late in the year Schertz said other guards had passed Peterson up for playing time, and most retain their eligibility. Peterson has three years remaining.

Valpo, Nike reach extension: Valparaiso and Nike have reached an extension agreement to continue their apparel partnership. Student-athletes will continue to be outfitted by Nike and fans will be able to shop for customized gear through a partnership with BSN Sports. "We are appreciative of Nike’s support of our branding change and are excited that we will be part of the Nike team for years to come,” Valparaiso athletic director Mark LaBarbera said in a release. Athletics teams will benefit through discount incentives, on-field achievements and marketing and promotional opportunities.

