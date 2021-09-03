50 years after launching his namesake meet, retired TF South cross country coach Rich Dust not slowing down

There were about 10 teams to start, but the number of teams got into the 30s at one point. It included some powerhouses from both sides of the state line, including Crown Point, Hammond, Valparaiso and Lockport.

"I remember a race where Rudy Chapa and Carey Pinkowski were so far out in front," Dust said of the Hammond distance running legends.

Dust coached the South boys for 20 years and the girls for 16, and had plenty of highlights. His 1981 boys team remains the only one in program history to qualify for state. His girls teams won three regionals and seven straight conference titles in the 1990s.

After retiring from teaching and coaching in 2006, Dust has remained active in the sports and school communities. A District 215 school board member, he works as an official for cross country, swimming and track.

"It keeps me busy and gets me out of the house a few times a week," he said with a smile.

Spartans eye faster start

An up-and-down opener against Thornwood ended on a frustrating note for Marian Catholic's football team last Friday.