50 years after launching his namesake meet, retired TF South cross country coach Rich Dust not slowing down

Fifty years ago, TF South grad Rich Dust was just starting his coaching career at his alma mater and wanted to try something new.
"My main idea when we first got started, being right across the state line, was to bring the Indiana teams and Illinois teams together to have a meet," he said.
Flash forward five decades, and the meet — now known as the Rich Dust Invitational — is still going strong with the original idea intact.
After being canceled last year because of COVID-19, the meet's 49th edition is scheduled for Saturday morning at North Creek Meadow in Lansing. Races start at 9 a.m. for the field of 22 boys teams and 18 girls squads.
Local schools sending both boys and girls teams are Bishop Noll, Bowman, Calumet, EC Central, Marian Catholic, Merrillville, TF North, TF South and Whiting. Valparaiso's boys are splitting their squad, sending some runners to the State Preview in Terre Haute and some to the Rich Dust Invite. TF North's boys and girls are both coming off runner-up finishes in a Wednesday quad with Argo, Shepard and TF South. North's Diego Duran and Karen Zepeda won the individual races.
Much has changed since Dust, then in his third season of a 37-year teaching and coaching stint at TF South, started the invite. It began as an all-boys meet because interscholastic sports for girls were still a few years away.
There were about 10 teams to start, but the number of teams got into the 30s at one point. It included some powerhouses from both sides of the state line, including Crown Point, Hammond, Valparaiso and Lockport.
"I remember a race where Rudy Chapa and Carey Pinkowski were so far out in front," Dust said of the Hammond distance running legends.
Dust coached the South boys for 20 years and the girls for 16, and had plenty of highlights. His 1981 boys team remains the only one in program history to qualify for state. His girls teams won three regionals and seven straight conference titles in the 1990s.
After retiring from teaching and coaching in 2006, Dust has remained active in the sports and school communities. A District 215 school board member, he works as an official for cross country, swimming and track.
"It keeps me busy and gets me out of the house a few times a week," he said with a smile.
Spartans eye faster start
An up-and-down opener against Thornwood ended on a frustrating note for Marian Catholic's football team last Friday.
Down 18-7 early in the third quarter, the Spartans rallied to go ahead 21-18 on sophomore Randall Nauden's 4-yard touchdown run with 3:29 left in the fourth quarter. But Thornwood's Saveon Brown, a three-star prospect headed to Western Michigan to play safety, threw his second TD pass of the game with 50 seconds remaining to hand Marian a 26-21 loss. Brown also ran for two scores.
"You definitely notice when a Division I athlete is on the field," Marian coach Erick Middleton said.
Quarterback Kyle Thomas ran 29 times for 100 yards for Marian and was 7-of-19 passing for 99 yards and a 38-yard TD to Zion Horn with three interceptions. Nauden had 15 rushes for 37 yards.
"We want to get the running game involved a little more with Randall Nauden," Middleton said. "He was a little bit bottled up last week."
Marian plays a Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Conference crossover against Leo (1-0) Friday at St. Rita. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
"The offense flowed well (against Thornwood), but we have to do better," Middleton said. "The message is to come out of the gate fast."