AARON FERGUSON: I didn't envision surviving a pandemic, but I'm glad I did it in the Region

I feel robbed. Like many, the COVID-19 pandemic was unexpected, and limited activities and opportunities.

I moved here in October 2019 and in a few months went to the Rose Bowl where Jonathan Taylor would play his last game as a Wisconsin Badger and Justin Herbert's last as an Oregon Duck.

A few months after that I was watching my alma mater, Bradley, win the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship for a second straight year.

One week later, the NBA, college conference tournaments and then the IHSAA state tournament all shut down. Soon, local activities, restaurants and more followed as COVID-19 was rapidly spreading across the Region, state, country and world.

I had dodged the virus, but it robbed me of Region experiences and activities I've read about and usually miss out on due to working.

When I moved here, the only person I knew was Mike Clark, my then-boss and current colleague. It was difficult to make friends with similar interests with the world shut down, and even after vaccines came out as the delta and omicron variants caused spikes.

Still, I was able to learn a lot about the Region, seeing different personalities through the thousands of stories I edited and hundreds I wrote.

My biggest takeaway is that Northwest Indiana is a resilient community. I love the hard-working, blue-collar mentality that so many share, likely from working in or growing up as the child of a steelworker. That same mindset is how I was raised.

Seeing West Side grad Dana Evans in tears as she slipped out of the first round of the WNBA Draft was tough. Then talking to her six months later as a WNBA champion, there was one common phrase she used in both situations: "God don't make mistakes." I was fortunate enough to share her journey, and it was something that resonates with me.

Through interactions, I see a compassionate and empathetic side of Northwest Indiana. A simple billboard at a local business not advertising anything, yet encouraging others to "Be kind," or a chain reaction of paying it forward at a local drive-thru, the support of the Region through donations or other events has been great to showcase a community that supports their neighbors.

Journalism leads itself to that as a service-based industry. Over the last 30 months I've been elevated to night and sports editor at The Times. Two hats that don't include the "other duties as assigned," which is becoming an all-too-familiar phrase within journalism.

I've certainly heard the frustration from all realms of the Region sports world, both privately and publicly. There's a history and tradition here, particularly with high school sports. I tried to carry that tradition and provide the best local coverage as possible with a team I'm very proud of, especially given the circumstances thrown our way.

Sometimes that meant picking up a story, going to do ballcards for a state-bound team, finding my own unique angles, trying to connect with locals who had gone off to play in college or professionally, or "other duties as assigned (by myself)."

I love high school sports because it connects the next generation with their community members. To some, it's just a game with some numbers. To me, it's an opportunity to highlight the next generation of doctors, engineers and leaders, and I often walk away inspired.

I spent several hours reading through old stories, reflecting, chuckling at some conversation, and I'll highlight just a few of those that are memorable.

As someone with a younger brother with Angelman syndrome, meeting Hobart cheerleaders Alyssa Candiano and Katelyn Watts was inspirational. Seeing the social butterfly Candiano is despite having coloboma iris and hearing Watts share her journey with hearing loss gave me inspiration to face my own everyday battles.

Madison Horin was a volleyball star at Munster but it hasn't been all roses since moving to Los Angeles. We had one of the most intense conversations from learning about her suicide attempts, self-harm and how she's using her experiences as a mental health advocate.

Everywhere I go I take my hard hat, lunch pail and try to DYJ ("Do your job" as the coach in me likes to say) to the best of my ability.

And now it's time to take that somewhere else. I've loved my time in Northwest Indiana, and I will never forget the people of the Region. I'm looking forward to stepping into a new role, serving as Lee Sports Wisconsin Deputy Editor.

You could say this is the completion of a trade in which Valparaiso landed several Wisconsin transfers, who I've enjoyed getting to know while on Cru ... Beacons coverage.

Sometimes in life you don't know why you're in a certain situation. I've grown so much in my short time here. I've seen how God has used certain people and situations to spark professional and personal growth.

My approach on life is to take it one day at a time, a phrase I heard this week at the barbershop. It's a simple approach that eliminates unneeded stress and worry, focuses on relationship building and trying not to take life too seriously.

While I've done fun activities, like the 3 Dune Challenge, played several but not enough rounds of golf, dined at the great local restaurants and more, it's the people I will remember the most.

Former sportswriter James Boyd and I grew close as we worked together. Our perspective is similar in a lot of ways, but also as colleagues we challenged each other to be better. It's developed into a lifelong friendship.

Beyond The Times family, there are so many great people I've met. A special thank you to all the athletic directors, sports information directors, administrators, student-athletes, families and others who welcomed an outsider into your lives to highlight the community and document history.

I leave — though not for a few weeks — with fond memories. Thank you for allowing me to share your stories, for reading and for being the highlight of the past few years.

Aaron Ferguson is the Night and Sports Editor at The Times of Northwest Indiana. Leave him a message at 219-853-2519 or reach him at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com. Follow him on Twitter @Sports_Aaron.

