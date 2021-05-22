After 14 years together at Portage, coaches to meet in first game leading new programs

“I told him that I always envisioned myself at the end of my career coaching at a small school, like LaCrosse that has a town, is a rural community that loves their athletics,” he said. “The opportunity was there and I’m excited about it.”

McKim is the 17th former player or assistant coach under Snodgrass to get a head coaching job, boys or girls, in the state of Indiana. Snodgrass said it’s one of his proudest accomplishments, and that last year’s run to the sectional title game with McKim by his side was one of the most enjoyable experiences of his career.

“I’ve always believed that you treat your coaching staff in a positive way. I want them feeling like they have a lot of say in our decision making,” Snodgrass said, noting McKim played a significant role as junior varsity head coach and top varsity assistant. “I like giving my coaches freedom, I give them basic things I’d like them to cover and then I want them to expand on that because my goal has always been, if any of my coaches underneath me want to become a head coach, then they have to be able to have freedom to do things within that confine.”