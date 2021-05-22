After 14 years together at Portage, coaches to meet in first game leading new programs

Rick Snodgrass made a promise to longtime assistant Cory McKim: that he’d be at McKim’s first game as a head coach. He didn’t know at the time they’d be standing on opposite sidelines.
For the past 14 years, River Forest and LaCrosse have opened their seasons against one another. The 15th straight opener in the rivalry will be the first season in 14 years that Snodgrass and McKim won’t share the bench.
“I can not tell you how excited I am for Cory,” Snodgrass said. “He is a great young man. He’ll do a fabulous job at River Forest, and they’re getting a good one. I’m glad that somebody that has worked that hard gets a chance to be a head coach because he deserves it; he’s earned it.”
McKim was approved as head coach of the Ingots at a board meeting this week, and joked with Snodgrass that he knows the first play his Ingot team will see from LaCrosse. McKim replaces Rodney Thompson, who stepped in after Derrick Milenkoff vacated the position following the 2019-20 season.
“My dream has been to be a head coach in Indiana and it’s an opportunity that’s close by,” McKim said. “I’ve grown up in the Region my whole life, so it opened up, I talked to some people I knew … and it’s a blue-collar community with a bunch of hard-nosed kids that want to play basketball, and they’re a lot like the Portage kids.”
Snodgrass retired in March but told The Times then, “I can’t say I’m totally done with coaching. I still have it in my blood.”
The LaCrosse opportunity is reminiscent of growing up in the small town of Oxford, just west of West Lafayette, except the Tigers have a historic gym. He’ll replace David Prokop, who accepted the job only to resign three weeks later, he previously confirmed to The Times. Preston Frame led LaCrosse to a 4-18 campaign last season.
“This opportunity is just a great opportunity for me and I’m going to be a part of the LaCrosse community, and I’m going to go over and talk to people that run the businesses to let them know this is their team,” Snodgrass said. “I’m there to be a part of it.”
It will be Snodgrass’s 38th season coaching, going 384-449 in his time at Twin Lakes, Danville, North Harrison and Portage. The 65-year-old was telling his son, Brandon, who went 7-11 in his first year at Rising Sun near Cincinnati, that this is how he wanted to finish his career.
“I told him that I always envisioned myself at the end of my career coaching at a small school, like LaCrosse that has a town, is a rural community that loves their athletics,” he said. “The opportunity was there and I’m excited about it.”
McKim is the 17th former player or assistant coach under Snodgrass to get a head coaching job, boys or girls, in the state of Indiana. Snodgrass said it’s one of his proudest accomplishments, and that last year’s run to the sectional title game with McKim by his side was one of the most enjoyable experiences of his career.
“I’ve always believed that you treat your coaching staff in a positive way. I want them feeling like they have a lot of say in our decision making,” Snodgrass said, noting McKim played a significant role as junior varsity head coach and top varsity assistant. “I like giving my coaches freedom, I give them basic things I’d like them to cover and then I want them to expand on that because my goal has always been, if any of my coaches underneath me want to become a head coach, then they have to be able to have freedom to do things within that confine.”
The communities don’t have to look far to find what they can expect under McKim or Snodgrass. Their teams at Portage worked hard and started before the high school level with their youth program. Both McKim and Snodgrass said they hope to accomplish those same things in their new communities.
“I love to teach the game, love the kids, and teaching them that you can be successful with hard work, but just because you work hard doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be successful. But if you don’t work hard, you don’t have a chance to be successful,” McKim, a 1995 Valparaiso High grad, said.
Portage’s coaching duo is no more, though it’s fitting the friends will stand opposite one another for their first game with their new programs.
Said Snodgrass: “I want him to go undefeated except for one game.”