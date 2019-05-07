Victory Christian athletic director Derek Chirch has accepted the same position at Trinity Christian Academy in Lake Worth, Florida, he announced on Tuesday.
Chirch arrived at VCA in 2009 and oversaw a vast expansion of the school's athletic department. The Lions fielded four total athletic teams when Chirch started, and he estimated that number now stands at 27.
"When this job at Trinity opened up, it was a really good opportunity," Chirch told The Times. "They've won several (Florida High School Athletic Association) state titles the last few years, it's a much bigger school, and living on the Atlantic coast, it was pretty much too good to pass up."
Chirch said that his family had long considered moving to Florida, as his wife's family lives there. VCA wrote in a statement on its athletics Twitter account that it would start its search for Chirch's replacement this week.
Along with serving as athletic director, Chirch coached the Lions' varsity boys basketball team to a 218-116 record over 10 seasons. VCA went 32-5 this season, earning Indiana Christian School Athletic Association and National Christian School Athletic Association titles.
The Lions defeated Porter County Conference member LaCrosse and lost to Class 1A powers Washington Township and Covenant Christian by a combined seven points.
The school's girls volleyball team also captured the NCSAA title in October, finishing with a 37-6 record and wins over 11 IHSAA programs. It was the third year in a row the Lions captured the title.
Chirch said new VCA administrator David Funk would play a big role in what could be a national search, and that the school's decision over whether to apply to join the IHSAA looms large.
"I think we've become a respected program in the area, where public schools play us now," Chirch said. "I think joining the IHSAA is always gonna be part of the discussion, and I think that probably becomes a little more realistic every year as the school grows."