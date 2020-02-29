Alders caps off career with state title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The race capped off a prolific career for the Chesterton senior, which included Alders swimming four events during Saturday’s finals. He helped lead the Trojans to a third-place finish overall in the team standings with a fourth-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:30.72), and a pair of seventh-place finishes in the 100 freestyle (45.25) and 200 free relay (1:25.01). The final race of his career came in the 100 breast, a race that he didn’t even compete in until this season.

“I think the breast is his best stroke to be honest,” Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich said. “I watched him early on this year and I knew with his work ethic, he could keep getting faster and faster. We knew that he’d be up against it with the competition, especially Kyle, but Andrew kept grinding and grinding.”

Alders, who will swim at Purdue next year, got emotional when talking about his final meet as a member of the Chesterton swim program. He dedicated his final race to his brother Jake, who surprised Alders when he showed up at the meet.

The Trojans entered the year with some outside questions after longtime coach Kevin Kinel stepped away and Pavlovich came over from Munster. Alders said on Saturday that the team bought in to Pavlovich’s message from the very first team meeting and that carried over throughout the season.