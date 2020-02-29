Alders caps off career with state title

INDIANAPOLIS — With each passing stroke, Andrew Alders alternated between pangs of pain and bursts of elation.
That elation took over in the closing moments as the Chesterton senior came from behind to win the 100-yard breaststroke title at the state finals on Saturday afternoon at the IU Natatorium.
Alders was in fifth place after the first 50 yards, but he kept pushing forward and eventually overtook Munster senior and defending champ Kyle Adams. Alders hit the wall in 54.65 seconds, while Adams finished second in 54.78.
The win marked Chesterton’s first individual state title since Aaron Whitaker and Blake Pieroni each won two championships in 2014. It marked the program’s first state title in the 100 breast since Jeff McDaniel won in 1992.
“With each turn, I just saw that everyone was still right by me,” Alders said. “I kept pushing and I kept pushing and it hurt so bad, but then you don’t feel it anymore.”
Adams had the lead entering the last 10 yards before Alders pushed his body through at the very end to edge the Munster senior by 0.13 seconds. It took Alders a moment to register what had happened before he began to come to grips with the moment.
“I had to look up at the board a few times just to make sure it was real,” Alders said. “I knew that I still had something left in the tank toward the end. Everything hurt so bad, but I knew I had more to give.”
The race capped off a prolific career for the Chesterton senior, which included Alders swimming four events during Saturday’s finals. He helped lead the Trojans to a third-place finish overall in the team standings with a fourth-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:30.72), and a pair of seventh-place finishes in the 100 freestyle (45.25) and 200 free relay (1:25.01). The final race of his career came in the 100 breast, a race that he didn’t even compete in until this season.
“I think the breast is his best stroke to be honest,” Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich said. “I watched him early on this year and I knew with his work ethic, he could keep getting faster and faster. We knew that he’d be up against it with the competition, especially Kyle, but Andrew kept grinding and grinding.”
Alders, who will swim at Purdue next year, got emotional when talking about his final meet as a member of the Chesterton swim program. He dedicated his final race to his brother Jake, who surprised Alders when he showed up at the meet.
The Trojans entered the year with some outside questions after longtime coach Kevin Kinel stepped away and Pavlovich came over from Munster. Alders said on Saturday that the team bought in to Pavlovich’s message from the very first team meeting and that carried over throughout the season.
“We never missed a beat,” Alders said. “There’s really no better way for my high school career to come to an end. I’m really confident in everything and everyone that we have in this program. I know that they’ll only continue to get better.”
Chesterton got strong contributions across the board, as Lucas Piunti took fifth in the 200 individual medley (1:48.26) and 11th in the 100 backstroke (49.83). Alejandro Kincaid continued his strong sophomore campaign with a sixth-place finish in the 100 back (49.63) and a 15th-place finish in the 100 butterfly (51.28). Jordan Killosky capped off his career with a fifth-place finish in the 500 free (4:32.06), and Connor Casbon added a 10th-place finish in the 100 fly (50.35).
“We had a lot that we can be proud of today,” Pavlovich said.