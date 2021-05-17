Amanda Aardema’s walk-off lifts Lake Central past Marist

“I think the pitcher in Amanda comes out a little bit,” Sherman said. “She wants to get ahead, and then she picks her spots a little bit. She knows what to look for.”

Monday’s game marked the first regular-season loss for Marist since March 15, 2019. The RedHawks came into the game with a 22-0 record and they were ranked No. 11 in the USA Today NFCA High School Super 25 Poll. Marist knocked off Crown Point 7-2 last Thursday. The Bulldogs are the only team to beat Lake Central (23-1) this season.

“It doesn’t matter,” Sherman said of the triangle between Marist, Crown Point and Lake Central. “We want to face really good competition. Everything we’re doing right now is with (the postseason) in mind. Playing this game only benefits us and it brings out the best in us.”

Mitchell was giddy about playing against Marist and admitted that she had a lot of friends on the other side of the field. Friends who might get some good-natured ribbing on social media.

“They’ll see it all tomorrow morning when they wake up,” Mitchell said.