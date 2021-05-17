Amanda Aardema’s walk-off lifts Lake Central past Marist

ST. JOHN — Bree Mitchell crouched down like a sprinter waiting for the gun to sound.
Instead of a starter pistol, the Lake Central junior was waiting to hear the crack of Amanda Aardema’s bat. When Aardema lifted a 3-2 pitch to deep center field, Mitchell was off and running, and she didn’t stop until she crossed home plate as the Indians knocked off national powerhouse Marist 2-1 in walk-off fashion on Monday.
“My head was down and I was just running,” Mitchell said. “I had no clue where the ball was, but then I had heard a lot of cheering and knew it was something good.”
With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Mitchell took a pitch to the elbow to reach first base with one out. Lake Central starting pitcher Peyton Pepkowski tried to bunt Mitchell over, but she popped out to the catcher, leaving the game on Aardema’s shoulders. Aardema quickly fell behind 0-2, but worked the count back to her favor before getting a pitch she could hit.
“I knew that I made solid contact and then I saw the ball going to the outfield and I thought it was too good to be true,” Aardema said.
That Aardema, who has pitched in 10 games this season, won the battle against Marist hurler and Boston College signee Abby Dunning wasn’t a surprise to Lake Central coach Jeff Sherman.
“I think the pitcher in Amanda comes out a little bit,” Sherman said. “She wants to get ahead, and then she picks her spots a little bit. She knows what to look for.”
Monday’s game marked the first regular-season loss for Marist since March 15, 2019. The RedHawks came into the game with a 22-0 record and they were ranked No. 11 in the USA Today NFCA High School Super 25 Poll. Marist knocked off Crown Point 7-2 last Thursday. The Bulldogs are the only team to beat Lake Central (23-1) this season.
“It doesn’t matter,” Sherman said of the triangle between Marist, Crown Point and Lake Central. “We want to face really good competition. Everything we’re doing right now is with (the postseason) in mind. Playing this game only benefits us and it brings out the best in us.”
Mitchell was giddy about playing against Marist and admitted that she had a lot of friends on the other side of the field. Friends who might get some good-natured ribbing on social media.
“They’ll see it all tomorrow morning when they wake up,” Mitchell said.
Aardema ran over to the Marist dugout to pose for pictures with some of her travel ball teammates. If there was any bad blood after scoring the walk-off victory, it didn’t show on the field as players from both sides hugged and laughed with one another after the game.
“I’m just extremely grateful,” Aardema said. “This is what you work for. It’s not always going to be a situation like this, but I’m grateful to have had the opportunity.”
Marist held a 1-0 lead until the sixth when Sydney Doloszycki blasted a double to the wall, allowing freshman Jolie Adams to score from first base. Doloszycki was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a triple. The Indians used strong defense in the seventh inning to work around a one-out single, setting up the walk-off heroics.
“We’ll allow this to be really awesome until we step on the field tomorrow, and then we’ll be all about business for tomorrow,” Sherman said.