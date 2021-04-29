Amy Govert resigns as Merrillville girls basketball coach

MERRILLVILLE — For the first time in nearly two decades, Merrillville is in search of a new girls basketball coach after Amy Govert announced her resignation Wednesday night via Facebook.

"This was a tough decision, but I'm ready for a break," Govert wrote. "So much time is required year round to do it right. I have had the pleasure of coaching so many talented young ladies. But more importantly, they are all great young women. All my players will forever be my family."

Govert, a 1995 Highland grad and 2000 Valparaiso University alum, led the Pirates for 16 seasons, posting a 269-112 record during that span. Under her guidance, Merrillville won seven sectional titles, two regional crowns, one semistate championship and finished as the Class 4A state runner-up in 2010.

The Pirates only had three losing seasons throughout Govert's tenure. Last season, Merrillville went 14-6 en route to a sectional title before falling to Penn in a regional semifinal.