Amy Govert resigns as Merrillville girls basketball coach

MERRILLVILLE — For the first time in nearly two decades, Merrillville is in search of a new girls basketball coach after Amy Govert announced her resignation Wednesday night via Facebook.
"This was a tough decision, but I'm ready for a break," Govert wrote. "So much time is required year round to do it right. I have had the pleasure of coaching so many talented young ladies. But more importantly, they are all great young women. All my players will forever be my family."
Govert, a 1995 Highland grad and 2000 Valparaiso University alum, led the Pirates for 16 seasons, posting a 269-112 record during that span. Under her guidance, Merrillville won seven sectional titles, two regional crowns, one semistate championship and finished as the Class 4A state runner-up in 2010.
The Pirates only had three losing seasons throughout Govert's tenure. Last season, Merrillville went 14-6 en route to a sectional title before falling to Penn in a regional semifinal.
"We have accomplished great things these past 16 years. We had the most wins of any team in the area," Govert wrote. "(Two hundred sixty-nine) wins while playing a difficult schedule year in and year out, overcoming major injuries and many other obstacles. This just shows how hard the girls worked through the years. My staff and I prepared them, but they were the ones who went out and performed."
Govert was named The Times Coach of the Year in 2010, 2013 and 2015. As one of the most respected coaches in the Region, she received several congratulatory remarks on her accomplished career.
"I was happy to be there when it started for you and that I got to see your final game (with some butt-kickings you gave in between)," former Portage girls basketball coach Marc Bruner wrote in a Facebook comment. "You've made Merrillville proud, my friend!"
Longtime Region official Andy Simpson, a 1978 Highland grad, left a heartfelt comment, too.
"Amy, it was an honor to work for you," Simpson wrote. "Although our eyes didn't always see the same thing, we always knew what we both did, we did 100% and always gave our best (effort). Thanks for all of your support, and good luck in your next chapter with life after coaching. So many kids' lives were touched by you."