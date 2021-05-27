Andrean bats start fast as quest begins for third straight state title

CHESTERTON — Too good for every 3A team in the state of Indiana the past two seasons, Andrean opened 4A postseason play Thursday looking for an inning as if nothing had changed.
The Fighting 59ers scored four first-inning runs and then lost their edge but won their game vs. Hobart, 5-1, in Section 2 play.
Andrean left six runners stranded on base in the final six innings.
“When you get a big lead, you want to bury ’em,” Andrean coach Dave Pishkur said. “It’s as simple as that. We had the opportunities to extend that and we just didn’t.”
Hobart didn’t hit well enough to catch up, but made spectacular plays in the outfield to save as many as four runs to keep the game from slipping completely away.
“Bad approaches, not quality at-bats,” said Pishkur, winner of seven state titles, all at 3A. “First game of sectionals is always the hardest. It really is. It’s a different atmosphere. It’s a different feeling. You know that if you don’t play well that your season’s over and you can’t let that bother you. The more it bothers you, the worse player you become. In years past, kids have embraced that and had fun with that. We didn’t do a good job with that. And credit to their pitchers.”
Entering the game with two on and nobody out in the second, Gavin Gallagher allowed one of the runners to score and shut out the 59ers (26-3) the rest of the way.
Brickies left fielder Marc Enslen in the first and center fielder Cameron Gonzalez in the fifth made spectacular catches to minimize the damage, and catcher Jaden Deel ended the fourth inning with a perfect throw in every aspect. He released it quickly, and threw a laser delivered to the perfect spot, low and a hair to the first-base side, to place the tag. It nailed leadoff man Bradley White attempting to steal.
“Great throw,” Pishkur said. “And Bradley got a great jump. That might be the first time he’s been thrown out all year.”
Hobart (18-11) couldn’t get enough going against senior right-hander Hunter Niksch to mount a comeback. Niksch struck out eight, allowed four hits and three walks. The only run he allowed came when Enslen smoked a home run over the fence in left-center in the fifth inning. After Niksch walked the next batter, Owen Walkowiak came on in relief and took care of the final five outs, three on strikeouts.
“A lot of stuff was on, especially my changeup. It was pretty good tonight,” Niksch said. “With all the energy with us scoring five runs (early), I felt like I could get anybody out. My energy was through the roof.”
Niksch’s brother Peyton, a junior, lent offensive support with three hits, including a run-scoring single in the second inning for the 59ers’ final run. Mikey Jarek’s two-run double was the biggest hit of the first inning for Andrean.
Crown Point 6, Lowell 3: The heavily favored Bulldogs (21-8) overcame a three-run deficit with a four-run fourth inning. Chris Bachman struck out nine Lowell batters in 4-⅓ innings and allowed three runs (two earned). Lowell (8-19) took a 1-0 lead in the first and expanded it to 3-0 on No. 9 hitter Christopher Vinson’s two-run home run.
Weather permitting, Valparaiso plays Chesterton at 4 p.m. Friday in one semifinal, and the first pitch of Andrean vs. Crown Point is scheduled for 45 minutes after the final out of the first game.