Andrean bats start fast as quest begins for third straight state title

CHESTERTON — Too good for every 3A team in the state of Indiana the past two seasons, Andrean opened 4A postseason play Thursday looking for an inning as if nothing had changed.

The Fighting 59ers scored four first-inning runs and then lost their edge but won their game vs. Hobart, 5-1, in Section 2 play.

Andrean left six runners stranded on base in the final six innings.

“When you get a big lead, you want to bury ’em,” Andrean coach Dave Pishkur said. “It’s as simple as that. We had the opportunities to extend that and we just didn’t.”

Hobart didn’t hit well enough to catch up, but made spectacular plays in the outfield to save as many as four runs to keep the game from slipping completely away.

“Bad approaches, not quality at-bats,” said Pishkur, winner of seven state titles, all at 3A. “First game of sectionals is always the hardest. It really is. It’s a different atmosphere. It’s a different feeling. You know that if you don’t play well that your season’s over and you can’t let that bother you. The more it bothers you, the worse player you become. In years past, kids have embraced that and had fun with that. We didn’t do a good job with that. And credit to their pitchers.”