Andrean boasts nation’s longest active winning streak

"Some were just shrugging it off and others, like myself, were kind of ticked off. We didn’t want to feel like that again and that loss might’ve been the best thing that happened to us that year because we knew what it was like to win and we knew what it was like to lose.”

How does the country’s longest winning streak compare to winning back-to-back state titles?

“I’d like to think it’s right there next to those state championships,” Jarek said. “Hopefully we can repeat and do the same thing this year and keep the streak going.”

Dave Pishkur has seen a lot of baseball games as Indiana’s all-time wins leader. This is the longest winning streak he’s had as a coach, with the previous longs of 31 and 30 games. It isn’t an easy accomplishment, given the strong schedule his teams play.