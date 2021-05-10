Andrean clinches Northwest Crossroads Conference baseball title

MERRILLVILLE — Trying to cram two years of baseball development into one, thanks to COVID-19, presents a challenge even for the elite high school programs in the Region.
Andrean coach Dave Pishkur, winner of seven Class 3A state titles, can attest to that.
“We’re still searching,” Pishkur said after the 59ers defeated visiting Highland, 7-3, Monday to clinch the Northwest Crossroads Conference title outright.
In overcoming five infield errors, Andrean (19-3, 9-0) relied on a strong effort on the mound from Matthew Johnson (3-0) and strong bats throughout the lineup.
“We better clean that up and we better clean that up quickly,” Pishkur said of his team’s defense.
Pishkur is searching for an ace to anchor the pitching staff and a reliable glove to man third base, but nobody is going to send any sympathy cards to the coach who will try for an eighth state crown, this time at 4A.
“They’re solid,” Highland coach John Bogner said. “It’s no surprise. We knew what we were getting when we got here.”
Bogner knew he wasn’t going to see an easy out in the 59ers lineup.
“They hit. I talked to a lot of people coming into this game, and we all know they hit,” Bogner said. “They just have a different discipline, going the other way. How many bunts did they lay down at the spur of the moment? They have kids who have a different skill set than the rest of the world. You have to play perfect to beat them, and we didn’t play perfect by any stretch.”
Leadoff hitter Brad White continued his hot-hitting ways with a double, single, two runs scored and an RBI. He also reached base after being hit by a pitch. The loudest of Andrean’s 11 hits was the final one, a Mikey Jarek home run blast well over the fence in left-center.
The starting center fielder from Andrean’s state title team of two years ago, Jarek has been limited to designated hitter this season as he regains strength in the wake of knee surgery.
The two-run home run with two outs in the fifth capped the No. 2 hitter’s big day at the plate (2-for-4, three RBIs).
“I didn’t have a good approach my last couple of at-bats and that made me a little ticked off, gave me a little edge going up there,” Jarek said. “I got a ball I liked and took advantage of it.”
The way Johnson was pitching, Jarek’s two-run home put the Trojans (18-3, 6-3) in a hole they didn’t seem up to overcoming.
“We didn’t come to play like it was a conference championship,” Bogner said.
A victory would have put the Trojans within a game of first place with one conference game remaining.
The Trojans had trouble laying off Johnson’s big-breaking curveball and managed just one hit off of him in the first 5 2/3 innings. He went the distance, allowed three hits, walked one and struck out seven.
All three of the runs were unearned.
“He should have had a shutout,” Pishkur said. “We gave him no support out there. That would be tough to pitch if you’re a kid out there inducing weak ground balls or even hard-hit ground balls but right at somebody and we weren’t making the plays. You feel like you have to strike out everybody, and you shouldn’t have to feel like that.”
Pishkur said that at this point he considers Johnson, Justin Schassburger and Peyton Niksch all equally worthy of the No. 1 spot in the rotation. Shortstop Michael Galanos moves to the mound when the 59ers need a closer and Hunter Niksch contributes as a spot starter and reliever.
“They’re all pretty much the same,” Pishkur said of his three main starting pitchers. “I don’t know if any of them are overpowering. They mostly throw strikes and they all can field their position. … We’re OK on the mound. We’re not going to wow people. We’re not Michael Doolin (recovering from elbow surgery at Vanderbilt). We’re not going to strike out 15 guys a game, but if we can get seven punchouts and only have to make 14 defensive plays, the problem is you saw it: We had to make defensive plays and we didn’t, and it led to all their runs.”
Pishkur back-loaded the schedule with talented Catholic school teams from the Chicago area in hopes that the strong competition will bring out the best in the 59ers, who have been good enough to win all but three of their games.