Andrean clinches Northwest Crossroads Conference baseball title

“We didn’t come to play like it was a conference championship,” Bogner said.

A victory would have put the Trojans within a game of first place with one conference game remaining.

The Trojans had trouble laying off Johnson’s big-breaking curveball and managed just one hit off of him in the first 5 2/3 innings. He went the distance, allowed three hits, walked one and struck out seven.

All three of the runs were unearned.

“He should have had a shutout,” Pishkur said. “We gave him no support out there. That would be tough to pitch if you’re a kid out there inducing weak ground balls or even hard-hit ground balls but right at somebody and we weren’t making the plays. You feel like you have to strike out everybody, and you shouldn’t have to feel like that.”

Pishkur said that at this point he considers Johnson, Justin Schassburger and Peyton Niksch all equally worthy of the No. 1 spot in the rotation. Shortstop Michael Galanos moves to the mound when the 59ers need a closer and Hunter Niksch contributes as a spot starter and reliever.