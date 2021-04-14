Andrean pitcher plays for mom who is battling breast cancer

"She means everything to me."

From Leah's perspective, it's not a matter of if her mother will get better but when her mom gets better.

The senior doesn't believe there's any other option. Her faith in God won't allow her to. So every day since her mother's diagnosis, Leah makes sure that when Kimberly see her, she not only sees her daughter — she sees hope.

"My mom has always cared for everyone else, and sometimes it seemed like she didn't have time to take care of herself," Leah said. "I think that really drove me and my dad to step up.

"We have to be strong for her when she can't."

Felix Navarro, Leah's father and Kimberly's husband, said he admires his wife's strength, as well as his daughter's. He believes it's his job to make this situation as "normal as possible" for the two most important women in his life, and one thing that continues to bring them together is softball.

Leah has been playing for roughly a decade, and despite being undersized as a 5-foot-2 pitcher, she's always held her own. Felix credits his child's toughness to Kimberly, and he's thankful that after last season was canceled due to COVID-19, Leah is back on the diamond for Andrean.