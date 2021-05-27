Andrean senior leading pitching staff who threw two no-hitters in four days

Navarro had no problem taking a step back in workload this season, and she has gladly become a mentor for both Bond and Jorge

“I’d like to think that I am,” Navarro said. “I take them under my wing and I talk to them. At the same time, I was not nearly as aggressive as they are my freshman year. They’re really good and I love getting to play with them.”

It was Navarro’s freshman year that almost derailed the rest of her softball career. Her first start came against Boone Grove, and she was roughed up for eight runs in just over three innings. Those struggles were nothing compared to her next game, when she gave up 11 straight hits to Munster, surrendering eight runs in a third of an inning. It would be nearly a month before Navarro would taste victory.

“Those first eight games were really hard on me,” Navarro said. “I was doubting my ability. I started to question whether or not I wanted to keep up with this. Was softball something that I really wanted to do?”

Navarro turned her season around and gained a measure of sweet redemption by earning the win over Boone Grove in a 2A regional championship game. Navarro has continued to build a successful high school career and she’ll continue playing softball at Benedictine University next year.