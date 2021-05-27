Andrean senior leading pitching staff who threw two no-hitters in four days

Leah Navarro never wants to forget where she came from.
That mentality is helping the Andrean senior have a strong finish to her career, while also paving the way for a pair of freshmen to follow in her footsteps.
Navarro combined with freshman Lilly Jorge to throw a no-hitter against Whiting in the Class 2A sectional opener on Monday afternoon. This came just three days after freshman Abbey Bond threw a no-hitter against Class A powerhouse South Central.
“It’s a really good feeling, and we’ve worked so hard for this all year,” Navarro said. “We’ve faced really good competition and it has gotten us ready for this time of the year.”
Andrean lost 5-0 to Illiana Christian on Wednesday to end its season.
Navarro was the workhorse of Andrean’s staff for the first two years of her career. She started 21 games as a freshman before coming back and starting 27 games as a sophomore. When the 59ers got back on the field after missing a year due to COVID-19, Bond and Jorge were ready to join the roster. Bond has been on varsity all season, while Jorge is with the team now after a successful year with the junior varsity.
“(Having multiple pitchers) helps tremendously,” Andrean coach Glenn Eisfelder said. “If one is struggling, we can absolutely make a move to the other one. It’s not that we look to alternate games, we look at the opponent and we figure out who we think will match the best.”
Navarro had no problem taking a step back in workload this season, and she has gladly become a mentor for both Bond and Jorge
“I’d like to think that I am,” Navarro said. “I take them under my wing and I talk to them. At the same time, I was not nearly as aggressive as they are my freshman year. They’re really good and I love getting to play with them.”
It was Navarro’s freshman year that almost derailed the rest of her softball career. Her first start came against Boone Grove, and she was roughed up for eight runs in just over three innings. Those struggles were nothing compared to her next game, when she gave up 11 straight hits to Munster, surrendering eight runs in a third of an inning. It would be nearly a month before Navarro would taste victory.
“Those first eight games were really hard on me,” Navarro said. “I was doubting my ability. I started to question whether or not I wanted to keep up with this. Was softball something that I really wanted to do?”
Navarro turned her season around and gained a measure of sweet redemption by earning the win over Boone Grove in a 2A regional championship game. Navarro has continued to build a successful high school career and she’ll continue playing softball at Benedictine University next year.
“I learned that where you started isn’t always where you finish,” Navarro said. “I keep thinking, I don’t want this game to be my last game. I’m not ready to be done yet.”