Andrean's Drayk Bowen focuses on being a role model for siblings as more offers roll in

Drayk Bowen isn't oblivious to his status as a prep football player, and his younger siblings aren't either.

The Andrean standout is ranked as a five-star prospect, the No. 1 sophomore in Indiana, the No. 1 sophomore outside linebacker in the country and the No. 29 sophomore overall nationally by 247Sports' composite rating.

So, in other words, Bowen remains in constant contact with coaches from major schools around the country, and his younger brother, 14-year-old Dylan, and younger sister, 10-year-old Dallas, make sure those programs have the right intentions.

"My brother is always asking like, 'Who was that? What did they say?,' and my sister is the same way," Bowen said. "They're basically just as much involved as I am and just want to look out for me. I know they have my back."

Bowen said it means a lot to be role model for his brother and sister and added that his entire family keeps him grounded as his recruitment continues to explode.

Over the last two months, the sophomore has picked up scholarship offers from Michigan, South Carolina, LSU, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Texas, Ole Miss and Wisconsin.