Andrean's Drayk Bowen focuses on being a role model for siblings as more offers roll in

Drayk Bowen isn't oblivious to his status as a prep football player, and his younger siblings aren't either.
The Andrean standout is ranked as a five-star prospect, the No. 1 sophomore in Indiana, the No. 1 sophomore outside linebacker in the country and the No. 29 sophomore overall nationally by 247Sports' composite rating.
So, in other words, Bowen remains in constant contact with coaches from major schools around the country, and his younger brother, 14-year-old Dylan, and younger sister, 10-year-old Dallas, make sure those programs have the right intentions.
"My brother is always asking like, 'Who was that? What did they say?,' and my sister is the same way," Bowen said. "They're basically just as much involved as I am and just want to look out for me. I know they have my back."
Bowen said it means a lot to be role model for his brother and sister and added that his entire family keeps him grounded as his recruitment continues to explode.
Over the last two months, the sophomore has picked up scholarship offers from Michigan, South Carolina, LSU, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Texas, Ole Miss and Wisconsin.
"I hadn't really talked to LSU or Ole Miss, but then they called (Andrean coach Chris) Skinner and were like, 'Alright we're going to offer him.' Those were the only two that I hadn't really talked to before," Bowen said. " ... It's pretty cool knowing that these types of schools and these caliber of schools want you. Now, I just gotta keep working and doing everything right."
Bowen, who is currently playing baseball for the 59ers, said his mindset and work ethic won't change no matter how many big-name colleges reach out to him.
From his perspective, it's more important to set a good example for his siblings, especially his little brother. Dylan Bowen also plays football and basketball, and Drayk said their each others' biggest fans.
"I know he looks up to me and kind of wants to be like me, and even though he may not want to do the exact same things as me, that's cool, too," Bowen said. " ... Basically, my dad has always set that example of hard work and that our (last) name means something. He taught me that when I was a little kid, and it stuck with me."
Running wild
Lavarion Logan, who is good friends with Bowen, has seen a boost in his recruiting as well.
Merrillville's standout junior was arguably the best running back in the Region during the 2020 season, and the numbers speak for themselves. Logan, nicknamed "Tank," racked up 283 carries for 1,627 yards and scored 25 total touchdowns.
He was a vital part of the Pirates' second straight Class 6A regional title, and after running wild with nine 100-yard rushing games last fall, he's reaping the rewards this spring.
Logan recently landed offers from Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Fordham and Air Force.
"It's just a blessing, but the job is definitely not done," Logan said. "I'm still putting in work in the classroom and in the weight room."
Logan said he's been in contact with Northwestern and hopes to reel in more suitors by performing well at showcases and camps this summer.
However, his main goal ahead of his senior season is to clinch a trip to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
"I feel like I'm a pretty good (running) back, and the offers coming in feels amazing. I feel like that will take care of itself," Logan said. "So, what I really want is to win the state championship. ... I haven't done that before and this is my last year, so I gotta go get it."
Logan will chase that lofty objective alongside fellow talented junior Kenneth Grant. The star defensive tackle recently received an offer from Arizona State.