Andrean's Tony Scheub is The Times 2021 Coach of the Year

This season, Golumbeck returned the favor and served as an assistant under Scheub.

"He actually coached me for two years at (Indiana University Northwest)," Scheub said. "And then I ran into him at wedding and then one thing led to another and I ended up being his assistant for nine years."

Golumbeck said he is proud to see Scheub come into his own and help his alma mater reel in some postseason hardware in an unprecedented season. But he knows Scheub isn't satisfied.

"He's been to a semistate at Culver and we went to a semistate at Griffith, and the goal is always to get to state," Golumbeck said. "I think trying to get there here at Andrean motivates him a great deal. He really wants this for the kids because he's been out of regionals before and knows how much fun it is.

" ... I gotta imagine it would even more special to do it at the school he graduated from."

Scheub said he hopes that his 10th season at Andrean can be more normal than this one, but either way he is thankful to be doing what he loves with a "a group of girls who don't quit."