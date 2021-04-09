Andrean's Tony Scheub is The Times 2021 Coach of the Year

MERRILLVILLE — Andrean coach Tony Scheub knew this season was going to be unlike any other.
Competing throughout the coronavirus pandemic made the 2020-21 campaign fluid, with several games being canceled and postponed, and teams often being sidelined due to a positive COVID-19 test or contact tracing.
Andrean wasn't immune.
The 59ers had their share of coronavirus issues, suspending activities and shuffling lineups. But whenever they were able to play, they made the most it.
"Earlier on, we just told them, 'It's going to happen. We're going to have kids who are quarantined. We might get stopped, and we might have games canceled,'" Scheub said. "But we told them, 'We weren't going to use it as an excuse.'"
Scheub, a 1994 Andrean grad, said his players bought-in to the mindset from day one, and together they pulled off one of the best seasons in school history.
The 59ers went 18-2, highlighted by noteworthy victories over Merrillville and Courtney Blakely-led Bishop Noll, en route to their second straight Class 2A sectional crown.
"It was pretty awesome because we won the (Northwest Crossroads Conference) for the first time in over a decade and beat Merrillville for the Battle of Broadway for the first time in a really long time, and then obviously the back-to-back sectional championships was a nice way to end it."
But, perhaps one of Andrean's most noteworthy accomplishments was actually a home loss to Crown Point in the 59ers' regular-season finale Jan. 23.
Andrean carried a 16-0 record into that contest and played the Bulldogs tougher than another other team this season except for Class 3A state champion Silver Creek, which handed Crown Point it's lone loss.
Unlike every other Region opponent that was overwhelmed by the Bulldogs, Andrean held its own and even had a chance to win, ultimately falling 56-50.
"After the game, the kids were really mad," Scheub said. "They were upset that we lost. They didn't use that as a moral victory. They were legitimately ticked off that we lost, and while I was trying to explain to them how well we played, they wanted no part of it.
"I think that opened our eyes even more and showed us that we had a special group kids."
One of those "special kids" Scheub is referring to is Julia Schutz. The senior forward, who missed part of the season after testing positive for COVID-19, finished her career as the program's all-time leading scorer.
She witnessed the juggling act that Scheub displayed when she and her teammates were constantly rotating in and out of the lineup, yet the 59ers kept stacking up wins.
How was that possible?
Schutz believes it started with "the best coach I've ever had."
"Every day, he gives everything," Schutz said. "He treats everyone on the team like we're his family, and he was willing to do whatever he could for us. He'd stay after practice and help me with my shooting even when his own kids are at home waiting on him. He sacrificed a lot for us, and I think that's why we played so hard for him did whatever he asked us to do.
"No one deserved this season and the success we had more than him."
Scheub wrapped up his ninth year at his alma mater, and in some ways he believes his career has come full circle.
Prior to coaching at Andrean, Scheub was also a head coach at Culver and began his overall coaching career as an assistant under Tom Golumbeck at Griffith.
This season, Golumbeck returned the favor and served as an assistant under Scheub.
"He actually coached me for two years at (Indiana University Northwest)," Scheub said. "And then I ran into him at wedding and then one thing led to another and I ended up being his assistant for nine years."
Golumbeck said he is proud to see Scheub come into his own and help his alma mater reel in some postseason hardware in an unprecedented season. But he knows Scheub isn't satisfied.
"He's been to a semistate at Culver and we went to a semistate at Griffith, and the goal is always to get to state," Golumbeck said. "I think trying to get there here at Andrean motivates him a great deal. He really wants this for the kids because he's been out of regionals before and knows how much fun it is.
" ... I gotta imagine it would even more special to do it at the school he graduated from."
Scheub said he hopes that his 10th season at Andrean can be more normal than this one, but either way he is thankful to be doing what he loves with a "a group of girls who don't quit."
"We talk about it a lot, about fighting and never backing down, and I think that was on display more this year than ever," Scheub said. " ... I hope that all of my players, whether they move on to compete at the next level or not, take that with them for the rest of their lives. Maybe one day some of them will even become a coach, and hopefully they'll remember to always give everything they can."