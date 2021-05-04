Andrew Trevino hired to lead Chesterton wrestling

CHESTERTON — Andrew Trevino will replace Chris Joll as the head coach of Chesterton’s wrestling program. The move was made official at a school board meeting Monday.

Trevino takes over a team fresh off a second-place finish at the state meet in February. The Trojans were five team points behind Evansville Mater Dei and had eight state qualifiers, four of whom were underclassmen. Sophomore Sergio Lemley was the 120-pound state champion.

“I know the tradition at Chesterton is strong and they’re coming off a solid year. The cupboards still aren’t bare and with the size school they are, it’s a promising position,” Trevino said. “I’m just excited to step in those big shoes. Hopefully I can fill them.”

Trevino’s coaching career began as an assistant at Lake Central from 1996 to 2003. He spent one year as head coach at EC Central before joining Jim Wadkins staff as assistant head coach at Calumet High School for the last 15 seasons. Trevino also works in the club ranks with Region Wrestling Academy, where he's been on staff for 10 years. Many of the area’s top wrestlers train in the RWA wrestling room.