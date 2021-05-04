Andrew Trevino hired to lead Chesterton wrestling

Trevino hasn’t named assistants, yet, but said he’ll talk to the current Chesterton staff and bring on others.
“If they’re willing to be there, we’re willing to work with them,” Trevino said.
Many of the Trojans and their parents met Trevino after Monday’s board meeting. The team was being recognized for its runner-up finish at state.
As a wrestler himself, Trevino was the 1991 state champion at 140 pounds for Calumet. He had a career record of 127-7, a three-time state qualifier and a USA Wrestling All-American.
Trevino wrestled at Indiana University, twice qualifying for the NCAA championships and placing in the Big Ten two times.
“I want our wrestlers to be well-rounded in all positions, definitely not afraid to work hard. I want them to be technical. We’re going to work on technique and learn how to out-grind people,” he said. “I hope I bring a little bit of hard-nosed wrestling into (the) Chesterton room, which I know they already have. But I want to continue that.”
Chesterton's Ethan Kaiser, right, wrestles against Western's Hayden Shepherd in the 5th place 145-pound consolation match on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Kankakee Valley's Aiden Sneed, bottom, is held down by Penn's Pate Eastin in the 7th place 170-pound consolation match on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Chesterton's Gage DeMarco, left, tries to stay in the circle with Culver Academy's Eli Pack in the 3rd place 195-pound final match on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Chesterton's Evan Bates, right, holds down Perry Meridian's Jeffrey McClure in the 3rd place 220-pound consolation match on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Crown Point's Orlando Cruz, right, wrestles against Warren Central's Tyler Jones in the 160-pound 5th place consolation match on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Crown Point's Sam Goin, below, is held down by Brownsburg's Brady Ison in the 3rd place 126-pound consolation match on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Chesterton's Gavin Layman, above, wrestles against Monroe Central's Hunter Page in the 3rd place 182-pound consolation match on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Chesterton's Aiden Torres, above, holds down Crown Point's Stephen Roberson Jr. in the 7th place 132-pound consolation match on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Crown Point's Sam Goin exhales after falling to Brownsburg's Brady Ison in the 3rd place 126-pound consolation match on Saturday in Indianapolis.
River Forest's Jeffrey Bailey, above, wrestles against Evansville Mater Dei's Evan Seng in the 5th place 106-pound consolation match on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Crown Point's Javen Estrada, left, struggles against Avon's Tyler Conley during the 152-pound 5th place consolation match on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Crown Point's Anthony Bahl, right, competes against Chesterton's Hayden DeMarco in the 5th place 113-pound consolation match on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Kankakee Valley's Aiden Sneed is consoled following his loss to Penn's Pate Eastin during a 170-pound consolation round on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Chesterton's Brock Ellis, right, struggles against Floyd Central's James Conway in the 152-pound title match on Saturday during wrestling state finals in Indianapolis.
LaPorte's Ashton Jackson points to the Slicers fans after winning the 106-pound title over Cathedral's Evan Dickey during wrestling state finals on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Crown Point's Jesse Mendez, above, wrestles against Bloomington South's Delaney Ruhlman in the 138-pound title match on Saturday during wrestling state finals in Indianapolis.
LaPorte's Ashton Jackson latches on to Cathedral's Evan Dickey in the 106-pound title match during wrestling state finals on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Chesterton's Brock Ellis is consoled following his runner-up finish in the 152-pound title match on Saturday during wrestling state finals in Indianapolis. Ellis lost to Floyd Central's James Conway.
Chesterton's Sergio Lemley, right, wrestles against Crown Point's Logan Frazier in the 120-pound title match during wrestling state finals on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Chesterton's Sergio Lemley, left, controls Crown Point's Logan Frazier during the 120-pound title match Saturday at the IHSAA state finals in Indianapolis. Lemley won the crown.
Merrillville's Jason Streck, left, is taken down by Bloomington South's Tristan Ruhlman in the 220-pound title match on Saturday during wrestling state finals in Indianapolis.
Chesterton's Sergio Lemley, left, locks arms with Crown Point's Logan Frazier in the 120-pound title match during wrestling state finals on Saturday in Indianapolis.
LaPorte's Ashton Jackson earned the 106-pound crown over Cathedral's Evan Dickey on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Chesterton's Sergio Lemley earned the 120-pound crown over Crown Point's Logan Frazier on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Merrillville's Jason Streck, left, wrestles against Bloomington South's Tristan Ruhlman in the 220-pound title match on Saturday during wrestling state finals in Indianapolis.
Bloomington South's Tristan Ruhlman, left, holds down Merrillville's Jason Streck in the 220-pound title match on Saturday during wrestling state finals in Indianapolis.
Crown Point's Jesse Mendez, above, waits for the call as he pins Bloomington South's Delaney Ruhlman in the 138-pound title during wrestling state finals on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Chesterton's Brock Ellis, above, takes down Floyd Central's James Conway in the 152-pound title match on Saturday during wrestling state finals in Indianapolis.
LaPorte's Ashton Jackson, right, wrestles against Cathedral's Evan Dickey in the 106-pound title during wrestling state finals on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Crown Point's Jesse Mendez makes "three" signs with his fingers after earning his third straight wrestling state championship on Saturday in Indianapolis. Mendez pinned Bloomington South's Delaney Ruhlman for the win.
Chesterton's Sergio Lemley, left, goes for the takedown against Crown Point's Logan Frazier in the 120-pound title match during wrestling state finals on Saturday in Indianapolis.
