Local players recently signed national letters of intent with their college of choice.

Andrean

Cameron Williams, football - Indiana

Williams may be the most talented football player in the Region, and he announced Wednesday he'll stay in state at Indiana. The lean, athletic linebacker made The Times' All-Area Second Team, and he ranks as a 4-star recruit by 247Sports' composite rankings

Andrean linebacker Cameron Williams after signing his national letter of intent to play at Indiana.

Chesterton

Chris Van Eekeren, football - Purdue

Chesterton's 2018 Special Teams Player of the Year, Van Eekeren gave the Trojans a weapon in both the kicking and punting games. The Times named him to the All-Area Second Team this year.

Crown Point

Hunter MacDonald, football - Purdue (walk-on)

MacDonald played both center and long snapper for Crown Point, as the Bulldogs won their third straight sectional. Special teams guru Brandon Kornblue ranks MacDonald as the No. 13 snapper in the class of 2019, and MacDonald should have a chance to earn a scholarship at Purdue.

Gavit

Jasmine Olvera, softball - Indiana Tech Fort Wayne

Olvera hit .418 as a junior at third base, but her versatility was just as important. She posted a 3.52 ERA in 13 appearances on the mound in helping lead Gavit to a 6-3 Great Lakes Athletic Conference record.

Lowell

Annalise James, cross country - Western Michigan

James helped anchor a deep Lowell lineup that once again proved to be one of the Region's best. She claimed fourth place at this year's Crown Point Regional and advanced to state all four years.

Lowell's Annalise James signs her letter of intent to run cross country at Western Michigan.

Merrillville

Justen Ramsey, football - Ball State

The Times' All-Area Defensive Player of the Year will continue his career in Muncie after a dominant senior season. Ramsey will follow in the footsteps of Merrillville head coach Brad Seiss and former defensive line star Riley Larimore, both of whom played for the Cardinals.

Merrillville's Justen Ramsey signs his national letter of intent to play football at Ball State.

Michigan City

Chase Triplett, football - Purdue

Triplett accrued 125 tackles (19.0 for loss) as a defensive end in 2018, but he'll likely move to linebacker for the Boilermakers. The Times' All-Area First Team honoree helped lead one of the Region's toughest defenses this season.

Michigan City linebacker Chase Triplett signs his letter of intent to play football at Purdue.
Michigan City's Chase Triplett poses for a photo with his family after signing with Purdue.
