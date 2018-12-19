Local players recently signed national letters of intent with their college of choice.
Andrean
Cameron Williams, football - Indiana
Williams may be the most talented football player in the Region, and he announced Wednesday he'll stay in state at Indiana. The lean, athletic linebacker made The Times' All-Area Second Team, and he ranks as a 4-star recruit by 247Sports' composite rankings.
Chesterton
Chris Van Eekeren, football - Purdue
Chesterton's 2018 Special Teams Player of the Year, Van Eekeren gave the Trojans a weapon in both the kicking and punting games. The Times named him to the All-Area Second Team this year.
Crown Point
Hunter MacDonald, football - Purdue (walk-on)
MacDonald played both center and long snapper for Crown Point, as the Bulldogs won their third straight sectional. Special teams guru Brandon Kornblue ranks MacDonald as the No. 13 snapper in the class of 2019, and MacDonald should have a chance to earn a scholarship at Purdue.
Gavit
Jasmine Olvera, softball - Indiana Tech Fort Wayne
Olvera hit .418 as a junior at third base, but her versatility was just as important. She posted a 3.52 ERA in 13 appearances on the mound in helping lead Gavit to a 6-3 Great Lakes Athletic Conference record.
Lowell
Annalise James, cross country - Western Michigan
James helped anchor a deep Lowell lineup that once again proved to be one of the Region's best. She claimed fourth place at this year's Crown Point Regional and advanced to state all four years.
Merrillville
Justen Ramsey, football - Ball State
The Times' All-Area Defensive Player of the Year will continue his career in Muncie after a dominant senior season. Ramsey will follow in the footsteps of Merrillville head coach Brad Seiss and former defensive line star Riley Larimore, both of whom played for the Cardinals.
Michigan City
Chase Triplett, football - Purdue
Triplett accrued 125 tackles (19.0 for loss) as a defensive end in 2018, but he'll likely move to linebacker for the Boilermakers. The Times' All-Area First Team honoree helped lead one of the Region's toughest defenses this season.