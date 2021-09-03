As COVID-19 surge continues and cancellations ramp up, here's how coaches are approaching protocols

Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall has noticed a difference with his team.

“The big thing for us last year as all of our graduating seniors alluded to: not being able to go to team camp,” he said. “Being with us and spending that time together in and outside of football activities, we desperately missed out on last year but that’s something we got to experience this year and I think we’re stronger because of it.”

The Vikings are off to a 2-0 start this season and look to reach the semistate round for a fourth straight year. Like the majority of schools in the Region, Valpo returned to in-person classes which led to Marshall’s message to his team.

“We just tell our kids, ‘Make good choices,’” Marshall said. “I sent a message out … and I said, ‘Politely and respectfully ask your teachers if you can be put in a seat next to someone who shares your team or your camaraderie or is a varsity or JV athlete because, again, those are the individuals that have a common interest … that they know how important it is to stay healthy and do everything they can to not get contact traced.’”