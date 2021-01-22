Athletics to return in District 215 after 10-month break, while IHSA raises hopes for more sports this school year

More than 10 months after they were suspended, the games are coming back for TF South and TF North.

The District 215 athletic programs were shut down along with the rest of the state when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold last March.

Though some sports were allowed contact days during the summer, the District 215 schools did not compete in the low-risk sports allowed by the Illinois High School Association.

Now COVID-19 numbers improving across the state and a vaccine program getting underway. And this week, the Illinois Department of Public Health updated its guidance expanding the number of sports allowed to compete.

That led to Friday's announcement that TF North and TF South will be able to compete in low-risk winter sports within the South Suburban Conference.

Per the IHSA, teams must have seven practices before starting competition. Starting dates announced for TF North and TF South workouts are: Monday for badminton, Jan. 28 for cheerleading and Feb. 1 for boys swimming, boys bowling, girls bowling and dance.