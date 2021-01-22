 Skip to main content
Athletics to return in District 215 after 10-month break, while IHSA raises hopes for more sports this school year
PREP SPORTS

Athletics to return in District 215 after 10-month break, while IHSA raises hopes for more sports this school year

TF South High school stock art

TF South High School in Lansing

 Mike Clark, file, The Times

More than 10 months after they were suspended, the games are coming back for TF South and TF North.

The District 215 athletic programs were shut down along with the rest of the state when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold last March.

Though some sports were allowed contact days during the summer, the District 215 schools did not compete in the low-risk sports allowed by the Illinois High School Association.

Now COVID-19 numbers improving across the state and a vaccine program getting underway. And this week, the Illinois Department of Public Health updated its guidance expanding the number of sports allowed to compete.

That led to Friday's announcement that TF North and TF South will be able to compete in low-risk winter sports within the South Suburban Conference.

Per the IHSA, teams must have seven practices before starting competition. Starting dates announced for TF North and TF South workouts are: Monday for badminton, Jan. 28 for cheerleading and Feb. 1 for boys swimming, boys bowling, girls bowling and dance.

"It's a good thing to get the kids back and participating as long as we do it safely," said Rich Dust, a District 215 school board member who coached for 37 years at TF South and is the namesake for the school's annual cross country invitational.

"I think it would be very helpful to our students to be together to have some camaraderie and some communication. ... I know our staff will do their best to make it work out."

The district's superintendent, Dr. Sophia Jones-Redmond, also is looking forward to the return of athletics.

"We are so thrilled to welcome our student-athletes back and excited to support their participation in the sports they love," she said in a statement.

There could be more sports on the horizon, based on IHSA guidance released Friday in the wake of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's announcement loosening restrictions on sports.

"The most significant update (Friday) involves high-risk sports in Regions that have improved from Tier 1 to Phase 4," IHSA media relations chief Matt Troha wrote in an email. "Regions within a Phase 4 Region can now conduct intra-conference and intra-region contests in high-risk sports. Moderate-risk sports competing outdoors in Phase 4 also received expanded scheduling opportunities, including tournaments and out-of-state contests."

According to Troha, the IHSA board of directors will set season calendars for the rest of the school year at its meeting on Wednesday.

