Baseball and softball pairings
Baseball and softball pairings

Baseball

Semistates

LaPorte

Saturday

Class 1A

Washington Township vs. Cowan, 11 a.m.

Class 3A

Hanover Central vs. Norwell, 3 p.m.

Kokomo

Class 2A

Eastside vs. Delphi, noon

Class 4A

Munster vs. Fishers, 2:30 p.m.

Illinois Class 3A

Sectional 5, Regional B

Monday

Game 3: Tinley Park at Marian Catholic (championship), 4:30 p.m.

Softball

State Finals

Saturday

At Center Grove High School

Class 4A

Lake Central vs. Roncalli, 6 p.m.

