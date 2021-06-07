Baseball and softball pairings

Baseball
Semistates
LaPorte
Saturday
Class 1A
Washington Township vs. Cowan, 11 a.m.
Class 3A
Hanover Central vs. Norwell, 3 p.m.
Kokomo
Class 2A
Eastside vs. Delphi, noon
Class 4A
Munster vs. Fishers, 2:30 p.m.
Illinois Class 3A
Sectional 5, Regional B
Monday
Game 3: Tinley Park at Marian Catholic (championship), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
State Finals
Saturday
At Center Grove High School
Class 4A
Lake Central vs. Roncalli, 6 p.m.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!