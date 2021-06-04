 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baseball, golf, softball and soccer pairings
agate urgent

Baseball, golf, softball and soccer pairings

Times logo

Baseball

Regionals

Class 4A

LaPorte

Game 1: Valparaiso vs. Munster, 10:30 a.m.

Game 2: Elkhart vs. South Bend Adams, 1:30 p.m.

Championship: Winners Game 1 vs. Game 2, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Griffith

Game 1: Griffith vs. Northwestern, 10 a.m.

Game 2: South Bend St. Joseph vs. Hanover Central, noon

Championship: Winners Game 1 vs. Game 2, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Whiting

Game 1: Eastside vs. Wheeler, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Boone Grove vs. Central Noble, noon

Championship: Winners Game 1 vs. Game 2, 6 p.m.

Class A

South Bend Washington

Game 1: South Central vs. Washington Township, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian vs. Southwood, noon

Championship: Winners Game 1 vs. Game 2, 7 p.m.

Illinois Class 4A

Sectional 7, Regional D

Friday

Game 1: TF South at Homewood-Flossmoor, 4 p.m.

Game 2: Shepard at Lockport, 4:30 p.m.

Illinois Class 3A

Sectional 5, Regional B

Friday

Game 1: Marian Catholic def. Perspectives, forfeit

Game 2: Evergreen Park at Tinley Park, 3 p.m.

Monday

Game 3: Game 2 winner at Marian Catholic (championship), 4:30 p.m.

Sectional 5, Regional C

Friday

Game 1: Thornridge at Simeon, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: TF North at Kankakee, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Sectional

Friday

Valparaiso

At Forest Park

9 a.m., Field includes Boone Grove, Chesterton, Hammond, Bishop Noll, Clark, Gavit, Morton, Hebron, Hobart, Morgan Township, Portage, Valparaiso, Wheeler

Lake Central

At Palmira Golf & CC

8 a.m., Field includes Andrean, Calumet, Crown Point, Griffith, Hanover Central, Highland, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Lowell, Merrillville, Munster, Whiting

LaPorte

At Beechwood

8 a.m., Field includes LaCrosse, LaPorte, Marquette, Michigan City, River Forest, South Central, Westville

Girls Soccer

Illinois Class 3A

Sandburg Sectional, TBA Regional

Wednesday

Game 1: Andrew 3, Stagg 0

Game 2: Marist 10, TF United at Marist 0

Illinois Class 2A

Lemont Sectional

Friday

Game 8: Marian Catholic at Lemont, 6 p.m.

Game 9: Tinley Park at Oak Forest, 5 p.m.

Game 10: Ottawa vs. Joliet Catholic at Joliet Memorial Stadium, 5 p.m.

Game 11: Streator at Morris, time TBA

Softball

Semistate

Saturday

Class 4A

Harrison (West Lafayette)

Game 1: Lake Central vs. Columbia City, 11 a.m.

Game 2: Penn vs. Harrison (West Lafayette), 1 p.m.

Championship: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Twin Lakes

Game 1: Guerin Catholic vs. Fort Wayne Dwenger, 11 a.m.

Game 2: South Bend St. Joseph vs. Kankakee Valley, 1 p.m.

Championship: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class A

Frankfort

Game 1: Cowan vs. North Vermillion, 11 a.m.

Game 2: South Central vs. Northfield, 1 p.m.

Championship: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Softball

Illinois Class 4A

Sectional 7, Regional C

Wednesday

Game 1: Joliet West 15, Rich Township 0

Game 2: Shepard 16, TF South 0

Illinois Class 3A

Sectional 5, Regional A

Wednesday

Game 1: Bremen 17, TF North 7

Sectional 5, Regional C

Wednesday

Game 1: Marian Catholic 8, Kankakee 2

Friday

Game 2: Marian Catholic at Ottawa (championship), 6 p.m

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts