Baseball, golf, softball and soccer pairings

Baseball
Regionals
Class 4A
LaPorte
Game 1: Valparaiso vs. Munster, 10:30 a.m.
Game 2: Elkhart vs. South Bend Adams, 1:30 p.m.
Championship: Winners Game 1 vs. Game 2, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Griffith
Game 1: Griffith vs. Northwestern, 10 a.m.
Game 2: South Bend St. Joseph vs. Hanover Central, noon
Championship: Winners Game 1 vs. Game 2, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Whiting
Game 1: Eastside vs. Wheeler, 10 a.m.
Game 2: Boone Grove vs. Central Noble, noon
Championship: Winners Game 1 vs. Game 2, 6 p.m.
Class A
South Bend Washington
Game 1: South Central vs. Washington Township, 10 a.m.
Game 2: Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian vs. Southwood, noon
Championship: Winners Game 1 vs. Game 2, 7 p.m.
Illinois Class 4A
Sectional 7, Regional D
Friday
Game 1: TF South at Homewood-Flossmoor, late
Game 2: Shepard at Lockport, late
Illinois Class 3A
Sectional 5, Regional B
Friday
Game 1: Marian Catholic def. Perspectives, forfeit
Game 2: Evergreen Park at Tinley Park, late
Monday
Game 3: Game 2 winner at Marian Catholic (championship), 4:30 p.m.
Sectional 5, Regional C
Friday
Game 1: Thornridge at Simeon, late
Game 2: TF North at Kankakee, late
Girls Soccer
Illinois Class 3A
Sandburg Sectional, TBA Regional
Wednesday
Game 1: Andrew 3, Stagg 0
Game 2: Marist 10, TF United at Marist 0
Illinois Class 2A
Lemont Sectional
Friday
Game 8: Marian Catholic at Lemont, late
Game 9: Tinley Park at Oak Forest, late
Game 10: Ottawa vs. Joliet Catholic at Joliet Memorial Stadium, late
Game 11: Streator at Morris, late
Softball
Semistate
Saturday
Class 4A
Harrison (West Lafayette)
Game 1: Lake Central vs. Columbia City, 11 a.m.
Game 2: Penn vs. Harrison (West Lafayette), 1 p.m.
Championship: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Twin Lakes
Game 1: Guerin Catholic vs. Fort Wayne Dwenger, 11 a.m.
Game 2: South Bend St. Joseph vs. Kankakee Valley, 1 p.m.
Championship: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class A
Frankfort
Game 1: Cowan vs. North Vermillion, 11 a.m.
Game 2: South Central vs. Northfield, 1 p.m.
Championship: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Softball
Illinois Class 4A
Sectional 7, Regional C
Wednesday
Game 1: Joliet West 15, Rich Township 0
Game 2: Shepard 16, TF South 0
Illinois Class 3A
Sectional 5, Regional A
Wednesday
Game 1: Bremen 17, TF North 7
Sectional 5, Regional C
Wednesday
Game 1: Marian Catholic 8, Kankakee 2
Friday
Game 2: Marian Catholic at Ottawa (championship), late