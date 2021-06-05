 Skip to main content
Baseball, golf, softball and soccer pairings
Baseball

Regionals

Class 4A

LaPorte

Game 1: Valparaiso vs. Munster, 10:30 a.m.

Game 2: Elkhart vs. South Bend Adams, 1:30 p.m.

Championship: Winners Game 1 vs. Game 2, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Griffith

Game 1: Griffith vs. Northwestern, 10 a.m.

Game 2: South Bend St. Joseph vs. Hanover Central, noon

Championship: Winners Game 1 vs. Game 2, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Whiting

Game 1: Eastside vs. Wheeler, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Boone Grove vs. Central Noble, noon

Championship: Winners Game 1 vs. Game 2, 6 p.m.

Class A

South Bend Washington

Game 1: South Central vs. Washington Township, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian vs. Southwood, noon

Championship: Winners Game 1 vs. Game 2, 7 p.m.

Illinois Class 4A

Sectional 7, Regional D

Friday

Game 1: TF South at Homewood-Flossmoor, late

Game 2: Shepard at Lockport, late

Illinois Class 3A

Sectional 5, Regional B

Friday

Game 1: Marian Catholic def. Perspectives, forfeit

Game 2: Evergreen Park at Tinley Park, late

Monday

Game 3: Game 2 winner at Marian Catholic (championship), 4:30 p.m.

Sectional 5, Regional C

Friday

Game 1: Thornridge at Simeon, late

Game 2: TF North at Kankakee, late

Girls Soccer

Illinois Class 3A

Sandburg Sectional, TBA Regional

Wednesday

Game 1: Andrew 3, Stagg 0

Game 2: Marist 10, TF United at Marist 0

Illinois Class 2A

Lemont Sectional

Friday

Game 8: Marian Catholic at Lemont, late

Game 9: Tinley Park at Oak Forest, late

Game 10: Ottawa vs. Joliet Catholic at Joliet Memorial Stadium, late

Game 11: Streator at Morris, late

Softball

Semistate

Saturday

Class 4A

Harrison (West Lafayette)

Game 1: Lake Central vs. Columbia City, 11 a.m.

Game 2: Penn vs. Harrison (West Lafayette), 1 p.m.

Championship: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Twin Lakes

Game 1: Guerin Catholic vs. Fort Wayne Dwenger, 11 a.m.

Game 2: South Bend St. Joseph vs. Kankakee Valley, 1 p.m.

Championship: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class A

Frankfort

Game 1: Cowan vs. North Vermillion, 11 a.m.

Game 2: South Central vs. Northfield, 1 p.m.

Championship: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Softball

Illinois Class 4A

Sectional 7, Regional C

Wednesday

Game 1: Joliet West 15, Rich Township 0

Game 2: Shepard 16, TF South 0

Illinois Class 3A

Sectional 5, Regional A

Wednesday

Game 1: Bremen 17, TF North 7

Sectional 5, Regional C

Wednesday

Game 1: Marian Catholic 8, Kankakee 2

Friday

Game 2: Marian Catholic at Ottawa (championship), late

