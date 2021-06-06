 Skip to main content
Baseball, golf, softball and soccer pairings
Baseball, golf, softball and soccer pairings

Baseball

Regionals

Class 4A

LaPorte

Game 1: Munster 6, Valparaiso 3

Game 2: Elkhart vs. South Bend Adams 9, Elkhart 5

Championship: Munster 9, South Bend Adams 2

Class 3A

Griffith

Game 1: Northwestern 3, Griffith 1

Game 2: Hanover Central 6, South Bend St. Joseph 1

Championship: Hanover Central 18, Northwestern 1, 5 innings

Class 2A

Whiting

Game 1: Eastside 7, Wheeler 1

Game 2: Central Noble 3, Boone Grove 2, 9 innings

Championship: Eastside 18, Central Noble 3

Class A

South Bend Washington

Game 1: Washington Township 6, South Central 3

Game 2: Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 5, Southwood 1

Championship: Washington Township 10, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 1

Illinois Class 4A

Sectional 7, Regional D

Friday

Homewood-Flossmoor 11, TF South 1

Lockport 21, Shepard 4

Illinois Class 3A

Sectional 5, Regional B

Friday

Marian Catholic def. Perspectives, forfeit

Tinley Park 12, Evergreen Park 8

Monday

Game 3: Tinley Park at Marian Catholic (championship), 4:30 p.m.

Sectional 5, Regional C

Friday

Simeon 11, Thornridge 0

Kankakee 17, TF North 0

Girls Soccer

Illinois Class 2A

Lemont Sectional

Friday

Lemont 4, Marian Catholic 0

Oak Forest 2, Tinley Park 1

Joliet Catholic 14, Ottawa 0

Morris 2, Streator 1

Softball

Semistate

Saturday

Class 4A

Harrison (West Lafayette)

Game 1: Lake Central 1, Columbia City 0

Game 2: Noblesville 10, Penn 0

Championship: Lake Central 8, Noblesville 1

Class 3A

Twin Lakes

Game 1: Guerin Catholic 12, Fort Wayne Dwenger 0

Game 2: Kankakee Valley 10, South Bend St. Joseph 0

Championship: Guerin Catholic 7, Kankakee Valley 0

Class A

Frankfort

Game 1: Cowan 5, North Vermillion 0

Game 2: Northfield 5, South Central 3

Championship: Northfield 3, Cowan 2, 11 innings

Illinois Class 3A

Sectional 5, Regional C

Friday

Ottawa 5, Marian Catholic 0 (championship)

