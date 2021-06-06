Baseball, golf, softball and soccer pairings

Baseball
Regionals
Class 4A
LaPorte
Game 1: Munster 6, Valparaiso 3
Game 2: Elkhart vs. South Bend Adams 9, Elkhart 5
Championship: Munster 9, South Bend Adams 2
Class 3A
Griffith
Game 1: Northwestern 3, Griffith 1
Game 2: Hanover Central 6, South Bend St. Joseph 1
Championship: Hanover Central 18, Northwestern 1, 5 innings
Class 2A
Whiting
Game 1: Eastside 7, Wheeler 1
Game 2: Central Noble 3, Boone Grove 2, 9 innings
Championship: Eastside 18, Central Noble 3
Class A
South Bend Washington
Game 1: Washington Township 6, South Central 3
Game 2: Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 5, Southwood 1
Championship: Washington Township 10, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 1
Illinois Class 4A
Sectional 7, Regional D
Friday
Homewood-Flossmoor 11, TF South 1
Lockport 21, Shepard 4
Illinois Class 3A
Sectional 5, Regional B
Friday
Marian Catholic def. Perspectives, forfeit
Tinley Park 12, Evergreen Park 8
Monday
Game 3: Tinley Park at Marian Catholic (championship), 4:30 p.m.
Sectional 5, Regional C
Friday
Simeon 11, Thornridge 0
Kankakee 17, TF North 0
Girls Soccer
Illinois Class 2A
Lemont Sectional
Friday
Lemont 4, Marian Catholic 0
Oak Forest 2, Tinley Park 1
Joliet Catholic 14, Ottawa 0
Morris 2, Streator 1
Softball
Semistate
Saturday
Class 4A
Harrison (West Lafayette)
Game 1: Lake Central 1, Columbia City 0
Game 2: Noblesville 10, Penn 0
Championship: Lake Central 8, Noblesville 1
Class 3A
Twin Lakes
Game 1: Guerin Catholic 12, Fort Wayne Dwenger 0
Game 2: Kankakee Valley 10, South Bend St. Joseph 0
Championship: Guerin Catholic 7, Kankakee Valley 0
Class A
Frankfort
Game 1: Cowan 5, North Vermillion 0
Game 2: Northfield 5, South Central 3
Championship: Northfield 3, Cowan 2, 11 innings
Illinois Class 3A
Sectional 5, Regional C
Friday
Ottawa 5, Marian Catholic 0 (championship)