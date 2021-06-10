Baseball, softball and boys volleyball pairings

Baseball
Semistates
LaPorte
Saturday
Class A
Washington Township vs. Cowan, 11 a.m.
Class 3A
Hanover Central vs. Norwell, 3 p.m.
Kokomo
Class 2A
Eastside vs. Delphi, noon
Class 4A
Munster vs. Fishers, 2:30 p.m.
Illinois Class 3A
Sectional 5
Wednesday
Game 1: Morgan Park at Oak Forest, late
Game 2: Marian Catholic 2, Simeon 1
Friday
Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
State Finals
Saturday
At Center Grove High School
Class 4A
Lake Central vs. Roncalli, 6 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Marian Catholic Regional
Monday
Romeoville 25-25, Marian Catholic 19-10
Tuesday
Lincoln-Way East 25-25, Romeoville 12-18
Lemont 25-24-25, Stagg 22-26-17
Thursday
Championship: Lincoln-Way East vs. Lemont, 5 p.m.
Sandburg Regional
Monday
Richards 25-25, Eisenhower 17-17
TF United 25-25, Bloom Twp. 10-16
Tuesday
Sandburg 25-25, Richards 16-19
Chicago Christian 25-25, TF United 15-16
Thursday
Championship: Sandburg vs. Chicago Christian, 6 p.m.