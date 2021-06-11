 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baseball, softball and boys volleyball pairings
agate urgent

Baseball, softball and boys volleyball pairings

Times logo

Baseball

Semistates

LaPorte

Saturday

Class A

Washington Township vs. Cowan, 11 a.m.

Class 3A

Hanover Central vs. Norwell, 3 p.m.

Kokomo

Class 2A

Eastside vs. Delphi, noon

Class 4A

Munster vs. Fishers, 2:30 p.m.

Illinois Class 3A

Sectional 5

Wednesday

Morgan Park 6, Oak Forest 5

Marian Catholic 2, Simeon 1

Friday

Championship: Morgan Park at Marian Catholic, late

Softball

State Finals

Saturday

At Center Grove High School

Class 4A

Lake Central vs. Roncalli, 6 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Marian Catholic Regional

Thursday

Championship: Lincoln-Way East 25-25, Lemont 14-18

Sandburg Regional

Thursday

Championship: Sandburg 26-25, Chicago Christian 24-14

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts