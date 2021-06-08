Baseball, softball and boys volleyball pairings

Baseball
Semistates
LaPorte
Saturday
Class A
Washington Township vs. Cowan, 11 a.m.
Class 3A
Hanover Central vs. Norwell, 3 p.m.
Kokomo
Class 2A
Eastside vs. Delphi, noon
Class 4A
Munster vs. Fishers, 2:30 p.m.
Illinois Class 3A
Sectional 5, Regional B
Monday
Marian Catholic 7, Tinley Park 2 (championship)
Sectional 5
Wednesday
Game 1: Morgan Park at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Game 2: Simeon at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
State Finals
Saturday
At Center Grove High School
Class 4A
Lake Central vs. Roncalli, 6 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Marian Catholic Regional
Monday
Match 1: Romeoville 25-25, Marian Catholic 19-10
Tuesday
Match 2: Lincoln-Way East vs. Romeoville, 4:30 p.m.
Match 3: Lemont vs. Stagg, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Championship: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 5 p.m.
Sandburg Regional
Monday
Match 1: Richards 25-25, Eisenhower 17-17
Match 2: TF United 25-25, Bloom Twp. 10-16
Tuesday
Match 3: Sandburg vs. Richards, 5:30 p.m.
Match 4: Chicago Christian vs. TF United, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
Marist Sectional
Saturday
Match 1: Winner Bolingbrook Regional vs. Winner Corliss Regional, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: Winner Marian Catholic Regional vs. Winner Sandburg Regional, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 15
Championship: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.