Baseball, softball and boys volleyball pairings
Baseball

Semistates

LaPorte

Saturday

Class A

Washington Township vs. Cowan, 11 a.m.

Class 3A

Hanover Central vs. Norwell, 3 p.m.

Kokomo

Class 2A

Eastside vs. Delphi, noon

Class 4A

Munster vs. Fishers, 2:30 p.m.

Illinois Class 3A

Sectional 5, Regional B

Monday

Marian Catholic 7, Tinley Park 2 (championship)

Sectional 5

Wednesday

Game 1: Morgan Park at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: Simeon at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

State Finals

Saturday

At Center Grove High School

Class 4A

Lake Central vs. Roncalli, 6 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Marian Catholic Regional

Monday

Match 1: Romeoville 25-25, Marian Catholic 19-10

Tuesday

Match 2: Lincoln-Way East vs. Romeoville, 4:30 p.m.

Match 3: Lemont vs. Stagg, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 5 p.m.

Sandburg Regional

Monday

Match 1: Richards 25-25, Eisenhower 17-17

Match 2: TF United 25-25, Bloom Twp. 10-16

Tuesday

Match 3: Sandburg vs. Richards, 5:30 p.m.

Match 4: Chicago Christian vs. TF United, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.

Marist Sectional

Saturday

Match 1: Winner Bolingbrook Regional vs. Winner Corliss Regional, 5:30 p.m.

Match 2: Winner Marian Catholic Regional vs. Winner Sandburg Regional, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15

Championship: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.

