10 baseball players to watch

Josh Adamczewski, Lake Central, Jr., 2B – He was All-Duneland Athletic Conference and All-Area a year ago. Another bat in the Indians' stable of them.

Ryan Donley, Chesterton, Sr., P/1B – Committed to Oakland University, the big lefty is the Trojans’ ace. He hit .413 at the plate last season.

Bradley Ferrell, South Central, So., SS/P – The Kentucky commit hit .421 with 29 RBIs and 21 extra-base hits as a freshman.

Brady Ginaven, Munster, Sr., P – The Indiana State recruit will anchor the Mustangs’ staff.

Matt Jovanovich, Griffith, Sr., SS – The shortstop starts things off for a strong Panthers offense. Hit .474 as a junior.

Connor Misch, Lake Central, Sr., P/1B/OF – A Xavier recruit, he’ll be one of the area’s top arms and bats once again.

Drew Murray, Boone Grove, 1B/P – A Lincoln Trail College signee, Murray led the area in batting average last year at .583 while striking out 41 in 28 2/3 innings.

Peyton Niksch, Andrean, Sr., OF/P – Niksch hit .406 as a junior while going 5-0 on the hill with a 1.55 ERA.

Matt Santana, Lake Central, Jr., C – Santana hit only .288 last season but was coming off of labrum surgery. Committed to Tennessee.

Cam Worthington, LaPorte, Sr., OF/P – Worthington broke out as a junior, going 6-1 with a 1.56 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings.

