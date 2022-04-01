 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BASEBALL

10 baseball teams to watch

1. Lake Central – The Indians are loaded. Ranked No. 3 in the Prep Baseball Report 4A poll and No. 8 by the coaches.

2. Andrean – The 59ers aim for their eighth state title, ranked in the top two in both 3A polls.

3. LaPorte – The Slicers bring back a lot of production, losing just two from a team that went 23-7 a year ago.

4. Crown Point – Another strong, experienced team in a very deep Duneland Athletic Conference.

5. Munster – The Mustangs will play this season in honor of former coach Bob Shinkan.

6. South Central – The Satellites return almost everybody from a team that was only stopped by the eventual state champs in the Class 1A regional semifinal.

7. Griffith – The defending Greater South Shore Conference champs have a potent offense and are ranked No. 10 in the preseason 3A poll.

8. Chesterton – Basketball’s run to a state title game means some of the Trojans missed much of the preseason.

9. Hanover Central – The Wildcats have to replace a lot from last year’s 29-win team, especially on the mound.

10. Washington Twp. – The Senators are the reigning 1A state champions but will have to replace a lot from an impactful class of 2021.

