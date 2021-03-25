10 Region baseball players to watch in 2021

Jared Comia, Hanover Central, Sr., OF
Comia, an Illinois recruit, hit .386 with 17 hits, one home run and 16 RBIs as a sophomore.
Grant Comstock, Valparaiso, Sr., P
Comstock is committed to Northwestern and posted a 1.77 ERA during his sophomore season.
Ryan Donley, Chesterton, Jr., P
The 6-foot-4 left-hander committed to Oakland in January.
Carter Doorn, Lake Central, Sr., P/IF
Doorn, a Purdue recruit, transferred from Illiana Christian to Lake Central after his sophomore season.
Ty Gill, Valparaiso, Sr., IF
The Purdue commit hit .328 with 19 hits and 14 RBIs as a sophomore.
Charlie Jones, Andrean, Sr., IF
Jones was a starter in the 59ers' back-to-back Class 3A state championships in 2018 and 2019.
Blake Lemmon, Chesterton, Sr., P
Lemmon signed with Cincinnati and transferred from Valparaiso midway through his junior year.
Connor Misch, Lake Central, Jr., P/IF/OF
Misch, an Xavier recruit, transferred from Andrean to Lake Central ahead of his junior year. He won a Class 3A state title with the 59ers in 2019.
Matt Santana, Lake Central, So., C
Santana verbally committed to Tennessee in October 2019, and Indians coach Mike Swartzentruber expects him to make a big impact in his first high school season.
Rex Stills, Wheeler, Sr., P/IF
Stills signed with Purdue Fort Wayne. He registered a 1.45 ERA with 97 strikeouts during his sophomore campaign.