10 Region baseball players to watch in 2021
10 Region baseball players to watch in 2021

Jared Comia, Hanover Central

Hanover Central senior Jared Comia signed with Illinois.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Jared Comia, Hanover Central, Sr., OF

Comia, an Illinois recruit, hit .386 with 17 hits, one home run and 16 RBIs as a sophomore.

Grant Comstock, Valparaiso, Sr., P

Comstock is committed to Northwestern and posted a 1.77 ERA during his sophomore season.

Ryan Donley, Chesterton, Jr., P

The 6-foot-4 left-hander committed to Oakland in January.

Carter Doorn, Lake Central, Sr., P/IF

Doorn, a Purdue recruit, transferred from Illiana Christian to Lake Central after his sophomore season.

Ty Gill, Valparaiso, Sr., IF

The Purdue commit hit .328 with 19 hits and 14 RBIs as a sophomore.

Charlie Jones, Andrean, Sr., IF

Jones was a starter in the 59ers' back-to-back Class 3A state championships in 2018 and 2019.

Blake Lemmon, Chesterton, Sr., P

Lemmon signed with Cincinnati and transferred from Valparaiso midway through his junior year.

Connor Misch, Lake Central, Jr., P/IF/OF

Misch, an Xavier recruit, transferred from Andrean to Lake Central ahead of his junior year. He won a Class 3A state title with the 59ers in 2019.

Matt Santana, Lake Central, So., C

Santana verbally committed to Tennessee in October 2019, and Indians coach Mike Swartzentruber expects him to make a big impact in his first high school season.

Rex Stills, Wheeler, Sr., P/IF

Stills signed with Purdue Fort Wayne. He registered a 1.45 ERA with 97 strikeouts during his sophomore campaign.

