After two years on the sidelines, West Side baseball is back in the game

GARY — The record shows no wins for West Side's baseball team this spring, but reality says otherwise.

After not having a program since before the pandemic, the Cougars are back on the field and building for the long term.

"My whole mindset and my goal — I've talked to (city athletic director Robert) Lee, it's part of his goal as well — is rebuilding the program with the help of the Calumet Region Little League," coach Donald Evans said.

"The idea is eventually to move down to the middle schools and possibly get the elementary schools involved so kids can play games and be competitive."

Evans is realistic about the task ahead of him. West Side, which is 0-9 heading into Friday's Class 3A Griffith Sectional game against Calumet, last fielded a team in 2019 and finished 6-14-1. Then, like every other spring sports team in Indiana, the Cougars' 2020 season fell victim to the pandemic. The hiatus continued last spring and the program's status was unclear most of this school year.

But in February, Lee reached out to Evans about reviving the program this spring.

Evans, a veteran youth baseball coach, had a couple more people in his ear about taking the job: his sons Donald Jr. and Ivy.

"They asked me, if there was an opening would I coach?" Donald Evans said.

"We didn't have a coach whose heart was in it," said Ivy Evans, a junior pitcher/catcher/infielder. "So I was like, 'Come on, we need you.'

"He was like, 'I got you.'"

While some of the Cougars have little or no baseball experience, Ivy Evans has played for the Calumet Region Little League. Another player familiar with the game is junior pitcher/utility player Isaiah Dunn. Both of them want to grow the game in Gary, which has produced MLB players, coaches and managers such as Lloyd McClendon, LaTroy Hawkins and Wallace Johnson.

"It's something I've been looking forward to since I was in high school because we haven't had a team in a good minute," Dunn said. "It's nice to try to introduce baseball to people who haven't played it before. Yeah, it is kind of hard because we have a lot of stuff to go over. But it's nice to have people to play."

While baseball is back at West Side, softball isn't yet. That's why junior infielder/outfielder Jerrina Benard is on the baseball team this spring.

"I have a passion for softball and knowing that my season did get canceled, it pushed me harder — I need to get better at what I do," Benard said. "So let me go ahead and try something new."

Learning baseball on the fly, while playing teams with more experience, isn't easy — especially in a spring that has been less than ideal weather-wise.

But Benard values the experience even if the wins aren't coming yet.

"The bond that we've all been creating lately, it's been really great," she said. "Us getting to know each other, because we're all from different grades ... (coming) together as one."

Ivy Evans also has seen growth over the course of the season. "Teamwork," he said. "At first when we started, everyone was arguing with everybody. Now, it's still a little argument, but less."

Benard also credits the work Donald Evans has put in. "He really has been pushing the envelope as well: 'We need to get this done, we need to get that done.'"

There's no secret to what it'll take for West Side to get where it wants to be, Dunn said.

"We got to fight through (adversity)," he said. "There's always something that's gonna hold us back. It's good to try to power through it, try to find ways to go around it.

"Sometimes we can't play outside so we'll go upstairs (in the gym), get in the batting cage or throw to each other."

The Cougars are learning about more than just baseball, Dunn believes.

"It's life lessons," he said. "Like in life, you're going to have stuff that tries to block you. But you find ways around it and power through it."

