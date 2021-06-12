Aggressive Hanover Central, led by Bret Matthys, clinches state championship berth

“No walks. No free bases. Those kill me when I walk kids,” Matthys said. “My command was on, probably one of the best games I’ve thrown ever … and I needed to (because) of the moment, the stage.”

Up next for the Wildcats: Southridge, which is led by power-hitting, strong-armed, 6-foot-4 shortstop Colson Montgomery, projected as an early round draft pick. State championship game details are to be announced, but the dates reserved are June 21 and 22 in Indianapolis.

Matthys will continue his baseball career at Purdue Northwest. Center fielder Jared Comia, who stole home as part of a double steal in the sixth inning for the Wildcats’ sixth run, is bound for Illinois. As a high school player, Comia doesn’t rank himself No. 1 on the team.

“Bret’s been the best player on the team in all aspects, hitting, pitching, we wouldn’t have been here without Bret,” Comia said. “Bret’s been just awesome for us and everything he’s done has been just amazing.”

Hanover Central’s coach expressed similar sentiments.

“Bret’s probably one of the most underrated kids around, and he’s also one of the most talented, if that makes any sense,” Hanover coach Ryan Bridges said.