Aggressive Hanover Central, led by Bret Matthys, clinches state championship berth

LAPORTE — Hanover Central handled the pressure of needing one more win to advance to Victory Field the way it dealt with the No. 1 spot in the Class 3A rankings since mid-April.
The Wildcats (29-3-1) ignored it, and did their thing, which is to say they hit aggressively, ran aggressively and most of all, pitched aggressively to dominate Norwell, 7-0, Saturday at Schreiber Field.
As is usually the case, Bret Matthys led the way, and even by his lofty standards had a great day.
Matthys pitched a seven-hit shutout, didn’t walk a single batter and struck out 13. He also helped himself by picking a runner off first base in the first inning and crushing a two-run double that put Norwell in a four-run hole in the fifth inning.
“A lot of adrenaline,” Matthys said. “I’ve been playing with these guys since I was 10, so this means a lot to me.”
He knew how to fuel the extra adrenaline to sharpen his focus instead of letting it make himself get too hyper.
Matthys didn’t hesitate when saying which of his statistics from the semistate game meant the most to him.
“No walks. No free bases. Those kill me when I walk kids,” Matthys said. “My command was on, probably one of the best games I’ve thrown ever … and I needed to (because) of the moment, the stage.”
Up next for the Wildcats: Southridge, which is led by power-hitting, strong-armed, 6-foot-4 shortstop Colson Montgomery, projected as an early round draft pick. State championship game details are to be announced, but the dates reserved are June 21 and 22 in Indianapolis.
Matthys will continue his baseball career at Purdue Northwest. Center fielder Jared Comia, who stole home as part of a double steal in the sixth inning for the Wildcats’ sixth run, is bound for Illinois. As a high school player, Comia doesn’t rank himself No. 1 on the team.
“Bret’s been the best player on the team in all aspects, hitting, pitching, we wouldn’t have been here without Bret,” Comia said. “Bret’s been just awesome for us and everything he’s done has been just amazing.”
Hanover Central’s coach expressed similar sentiments.
“Bret’s probably one of the most underrated kids around, and he’s also one of the most talented, if that makes any sense,” Hanover coach Ryan Bridges said.
Is there a higher grade than A+? If so, Matthys pitched to it Saturday. He struck out five of the six batters he faced in the second and third innings. He climbed the ladder with fastballs against hitters he knew would take the bait. And he put his curveballs and changeups to the locations he desired, keeping the hitters off balance all day.
It didn’t take Hanover Central's offense long to start building that line on the scoreboard.
The Wildcats first struck in the second inning. Adam Graham reached on a leadoff walk, Cade Walker hit a sacrifice bunt, Zach Zychowski tripled in a run and Stanley Galbreath knocked in another run with a sacrifice fly to right.
The bottom of the order produced again in the fourth, when Galbreath reached on a leadoff single and took second when Gannon Howes’ popped bunt dropped and he was able to make it to first before anyone covered the bag. Matthys brought them both home with a deep double the center fielder misplayed.
The most entertaining play, one the Wildcats call “lefty mirror,” came in the seventh. It’s a play they have used with a left-handed pitcher on the mound and runners on the corners. When the pitcher comes set and looks at the runner on first, the runner on third takes off and the runner on first takes his cue from him, taking off as soon as he sees the runner across the infield break. It can work when the runner at first occupies all the pitcher’s attention, which happened, enabling Comia to swipe home.
“It’s a roll of the dice,” Bridges said. “We’re up four, two outs, why not roll the dice? It worked and it was a big insurance run.”
Most of what the Wildcats tried worked. It was that kind of day and it’s been that kind of year so far.
Gallery: Class 3A LaPorte Semistate — Hanover Central vs. Norwell
Hanover Central plays Norwell for the Class 3A LaPorte Semistate championship.
Photos by John Luke, The Times
