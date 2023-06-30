Here are the Region's top baseball players from the 2023 season.
First team
Josh Adamczewski, 3B, Sr., Lake Central
Stats: .489 BA, 8 HRs, 56 RBIs, 35 BBs, 1.682 OPS
One opposing coach said the Times Player of the Year is the best bat to come through the Duneland Athletic Conference in 20 years.
RJ Anglin, P, Sr., LaPorte
Stats: 60.2 IP, 85 Ks, 1.62 ERA, 0.88 WHIP
Anglin overcame several injuries in high school to pitch the Slicers to a sectional championship before falling to eventual state champ Penn in the regional.
Mason Barth, IF, So., Andrean
Stats: .421 BA, 3 HRs, 33 RBIs, 1.162 OPS
Committed to Notre Dame, Barth was the Northwest Crossroads Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
Garrett Benko, P, Sr., Andrean
Stats: 61.2 IP, 75 Ks, 20 BBs, 2.49 ERA
Benko worked to get past knee injuries to lead the 59ers to the state title game and earn a scholarship to St. Xavier.
Drew Burris, P, So., Hobart
Stats: 46.2 IP, 42 Ks, 11 BBs, 1.05 ERA, 0.964 WHIP
The NCC’s Pitcher of the Year had a devastating breaking ball to pitch his way to a 1.05 ERA.
Kevin Corcoran, P/OF, Sr., Illiana Christian
Stats: .429 BA, 34 RBIs, 17 SB; 68.2 IP, 126 Ks, 1.01 ERA, 0.89 WHIP
The Webster commit — who threw a complete game shutout in the state championship — was a very close second for Player of the Year.
Caden Crowell, P, So., Valparaiso
Stats: 50 IP, 82 Ks, 15 BBs, 1.96 ERA, 1.02 WHIP
A southpaw committed to Louisville, Crowell has a very bright future.
Kevin Hall, 2B, Sr., Munster
Stats: .463 AB, 25 RBIs, 34 SB, 1.334 OPS
The future Grambling State Tiger was a glaring snub missing from the North’s All-State roster.
Matt Santana, C, Sr., Lake Central
Stats: .448 BA, 27 RBIs, .583 OBP
The Indians’ table setter was an on-base machine while managing a top-flight pitching staff from behind the plate.
Hunter Snyder, SS, Sr., Lake Central
Stats: .516 BA, 45 RBIs, 1.372 OPS, 15 SB
A Columbia pledge, Snyder was all-everything after teaming with Adamczewski as maybe the state’s best combo at the dish.
Griffin Tobias, P/IF, Sr., Lake Central
Stats: 51.1 IP, 71 Ks, 1.23 ERA, 0.99 WHIP
Committed to Indiana but with pro scouts buzzing around, Tobias was dominant as the DAC Pitcher of the Year.
Isaac VanderWoude, SS, Jr., Illiana Christian
Stats: .410 BA, 7 HRs, 37 RBIs, 1.454 OPS, 28 SB
A Virginia Commit, VanderWoude is one of the area’s scariest hitters, baserunners and fielders all rolled into one.
Second team
Tyler Blair, UTIL, Jr., Munster
Stats: .342 BA, 4 HRs, 24 RBIs, 1.045 OPS
A First Team All-NCC player, Blair is beginning to get some college looks.
Devin Carrera, OF, So., Boone Grove
Stats: .478 BA, 4 HRs, 47 RBIs, 1.307 OPS
The All-Porter County Conference sophomore was among the Region’s statistical leaders in several categories.
Sean Kasper, P/UTIL, Sr., Chesterton
Stats: 36.1 IP, 53 Ks; .361 BA, 15 RBIs
The Purdue Fort Wayne commit helped the Trojans win a lot of games both on the diamond and the hardwood.
Tyler Peller, OF, Jr., Andrean
Stats: .390 BA, 5 HRs, 32 RBIs, 1.214 OPS
Peller led a potent 59ers lineup with 21 extra base hits from the heart of the order.
Trey Pitcock, P/UTIL, Sr., Boone Grove
Stats: .462 BA, 31 RBIs, 27 SB, 1.159 OPS; 45.2 IP, 37 Ks, 3.22 ERA, 1.22 WHIP
One of the best two-way players in the PCC, Pitcock was the pick for the conference’s MVP.
Trevor Roy, SS/P, Jr., Hebron
Stats: .479 BA, 26 RBIs, 1.232 OPS; 49 IP, 47 Ks 2.43 ERA, 1.28 WHIP
The Hawks junior was the other argument for the best two-way player in the PCC.
Blake Sabau, 1B, Sr., Crown Point
Stats: .386 BA, 17 RBIs, 25 R, .966 Fld%
The Bulldogs’ best hitter is headed to Spalding University in Louisville.
Kaleb Short, SS/P, Jr., Rover Forest
Stats: .542 BA, 26 RBIs, 1.676 OPS; 34.1 IP, 55 Ks, 3.06 ERA, 1.31 WHIP
Short put up silly offensive numbers for the Ingots in the Greater South Shore Conference.
Blake Sivak, P, Jr., Lake Central
Stats: 39.2 IP, 39 Ks, 1.41 ERA, 1.26 WHIP
The Robin to Tobias’ Batman would’ve been the ace almost anywhere else in the area.
Tyler Stewart, SS/P, Sr., Highland
Stats: .419 BA, 24 RBIs, 1.128 OPS; 33.1 IP, 56 Ks, 2.10 ERA, 1.32 WHIP
The South Suburban recruit put up impressive numbers despite missing some time.
Caiden Verrett, C, So., Hanover Central
Stats: .526 BA, 29 RBIs, 27 SB, 1.378 OPS
One of the area’s best backstops, Verrett was on base over 60% of the time.
Garrett Weber, OF, Sr., Lake Central
Stats: .431 BA, 4 HRs, 48 RBIs, 1.176 OPS
Weber is another big bat in an Indians lineup that averaged better than 10 runs per game. Weber made up just under 35 of those scores.
Honorable mention
Jevan Andrews, OF, Sr., Hobart; Brayden Barrett, SS/P, Jr., Chesterton; Luke Burford, SS, Sr., Crown Point; Joey Carra, OF, Sr., Lake Central; Ryan Cuma, P/OF, Sr., Michigan City; Brad Ferrell, P/UTIL, Jr., South Central; Jack Gausselin, P/IF, Sr., Marquette Catholic; Joe Greene, P/UTIL, Sr., Hammond Central; Sam Hays, SS/P, Sr., Munster; Blake Newell, P, Sr., Crown Point; Seth Pitcock, SS/P, So., Boone Grove; Tanner Post, OF/P, Fr., Illiana Christian; Max Rakowski, C, Sr., Morgan Township; Landon Sarkey, OF, So., Hanover Central; Nick Sobczynski, OF, Jr., Hobart; Moises Vasquez, OF, Jr., Andrean.
Meet the state-bound Illiana Christian Vikings
2 Gabe Soto
3 Spencer Bandstra
4 Nick DeBlock
5 Noah Keift
6 Tyler Balkema
7 Caleb Kieft
9 Tim Prim
10 Isaac VanderWoude
12 Luke Smith
13 Tanner Post
17 Josh Vis
19 Jonathon Sitter
22 Cody DeJong
24 Dylan Polak
26 Gavin Meyer
27 Kevin Corcoran
34 Jake Scott
42 Aaron Gouwens
44 Nick Neri
84 Josh Rozendal
Jeff VanderWoude
Dale Meyer
Caleb Jonkman
Greg Gierling
Shane Zegarac
Kevin Corcoran
