The Andrean baseball team enters Saturday's Class 3A semistate matchup with Yorktown in an unfamiliar position — with senior ace Michael Doolin coming off an iffy start.
Doolin entered the postseason with a 0.20 ERA and allowed no runs against Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley or Griffith. In Monday's Class 3A Griffith Regional final against South Bend St. Joseph, however, he gave up a game-tying three-run homer.
Coach Dave Pishkur isn't worried. Doolin's outing came with only one day of rest after he pitched three innings against Griffith on Saturday, which Pishkur said he hadn't done this season.
"He probably wasn't up to the (physical) challenge," Pishkur said. "If he is physically ready (Saturday), he will pitch well."
The defending state champion 59ers head to Kokomo seeking their second straight state finals appearance, and Doolin has been nearly unhittable when right this year. Pishkur said Doolin will start against Yorktown and that Andrean's coaching staff had him play long toss this week instead of throwing a bullpen session, in addition to doing extra conditioning work.
While Andrean nearly suffered a major upset at K.V.'s hands in the sectional title game, the Niners said they have since refocused. Yorktown's 18-14 record belies its recent play, as the Tigers got off to an injury-plagued 4-10 start. Since then, Pishkur said Yorktown's reserves settled into bigger roles.
"I think more than anything, they're playing their best baseball at the end of the year," Pishkur said. "Hopefully we'll be ready to play and play our best baseball (Saturday)."