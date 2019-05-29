On Senior Day against North Newton on May 20, Andrean didn't just celebrate the careers of one of its most successful classes ever.
Before the game, 13-year-old Drew Perschon posed for photos with the 59ers and watched batting practice. He threw out the first pitch, after which players greeted him with high-fives all around. Once the game started, Perschon hung out with the team in the dugout. He was a part of the team.
Perschon is a survivor of neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from the nervous system, according to Mayo Clinic. His mother, Kate Perschon, said he was diagnosed at 22 months old but that the cancer has been in remission for 11 years.
For one day, Drew Perschon got to help promote awareness of pediatric cancer and experience a day in the life of players whom he looks up to.
“We just talked a little baseball. We watched the game together,” Drew Perschon said. “I really don't like people going through the same thing that I did, and I just want to try and help them.”
Andrean may be best known as the Midwest's top ranked team by Perfect Game, or as defending Class 3A state champions. The 59ers' accomplishments extend beyond the diamond, however. Throughout this season, the team has partnered with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation as part of the organization's Vs. Cancer initiative.
Among 17 high school teams across the country that took part in the Vs. Cancer campaign, Andrean has raised the third-most money. The fundraising culminated with Perschon's visit for an “Andrean Vs. Cancer” game.
The initiative comes from the players themselves. Seniors Michael Doolin and Joel Holtcamp said players have used Facebook and Twitter to spread the word, funneling potential donors to players' individual web pages through which they can give. All told, Andrean raised $5,000 for the campaign.
“Going to Andrean, one of the things we always emphasize is giving back,” Doolin said. “As soon as that opportunity was presented to us, we knew we wanted to jump on it. We're trying to treat it with a competitive nature – who can raise the most money? It's been good, but we've still got more to (do).”
David Mays — Doolin's cousin and the campaign manager for Vs. Cancer's central region — said half the funds raised by Andrean's campaign go to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago. The other half goes toward national grants for pediatric cancer research.
The partnership started this season, when Mays approached Pishkur. Once Andrean agreed to take part, Mays searched for a local child who had been afflicted by cancer to get a VIP experience at the game. Drew Perschon, who plays for the St. John Tomahawks youth team, was a perfect fit — especially since Kate Perschon is president of the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation.
Players took to the challenge, and Mays said they surpassed their initial goal of $3,000 before the end of the season. Doolin ranks first among all individual fundraisers nationally with over $1,200 raised.
Pishkur said the campaign hit close to home, as 1998 Andrean valedictorian and University of Miami pitcher Luke DeBold died in 2010 at age 29 after battling cancer.
The efforts don't stop here. Pishkur said he wants his team to participate again next year and that Andrean's boys basketball team may join, too. Mays said the 59ers' football squad could be involved as well and that he hopes to convince Vanderbilt, where Doolin has committed to play next season, to jump on board.
“To get a chance to be able to raise $5,000 in a short period of time and see a kid who had suffered from (cancer) ... and see his enthusiasm for life was really kind of cool,” Pishkur said.