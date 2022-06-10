Andrean baseball's Alonzo Paul Jr. does more than just score runs

“All he does is score runs.”

That’s what you’ll hear shouted from the Andrean dugout toward Alonzo Paul Jr. at the plate or on the basepaths. It’s a bit of a running joke rooted in truth. The 59ers’ leadoff man is three runs away from cracking the top 10 of the program’s all-time runs scored list heading into Saturday’s 4A semistate matchup against New Castle in Kokomo.

“He does everything you want out of a leadoff man,” Andrean coach Dave Pishkur said. “His job is simple — score runs. So however he gets on base, he gets on base. Then the rest of our guys have to get him in somehow. He’s our catalyst. We say it all the time: As Zo goes, we go.”

Paul sets the tone on and away from the baseball diamond. He’s the sort of player Pishkur said he’d take 40 of.

In the classroom, Paul carries a 4.09 GPA and this year earned Academic All-American distinction based on his grades and test scores. The two-time All-State receiver who was a critical part of the 59ers’ football state title in the fall could have pursued college athletics, but instead is off to Ohio State next year where he’ll focus on studying rehabilitation sciences.

At the ballfield, Paul’s top concern is getting on base. He’s gotten hit by about a dozen pitches this season — most on the team — and is among the 59er leaders in hits, walks and stolen bases.

“My main goal of every game is to be the vibe setter,” Paul said. “I think the leadoff guy sets the tone, so I go out and try to do that. I need to take some pitches, get the ball in play and do whatever I can to set the tone for the rest of the guys behind me to keep it going. That’s my job.”

For a brief period, Pishkur almost didn’t think Paul would be the leadoff hitter he’s become.

Paul struggled during the indoor portion of Andrean’s practices and before the first game Pishkur explained to Paul that they’d bat him ninth until he found his rhythm. The next game he was batting eighth.

By game three he was back at leadoff.

“There are guys, we call them 3:30 hitters, where they hit really well in batting practice and then the game comes at 4:30 and they don’t have it,” Pishkur said. “He’s anything but that. He’s just the opposite. He’s one of those guys where when the game is on he’s ready to play.”

Paul, a team captain, said his confidence is “through the roof” as the 59ers make their way through the playoffs partly because of the strength he’s got on the roster around him but mostly because he’s playing the best baseball he ever has as he winds down his prep career.

He’s got above-average speed and a mind for the game that makes him one of the top baserunners Pishkur said he’s coached in his lengthy career at Andrean. Paul said it comes down to a mixture of physical gifts and experience reading pitchers.

When he sees an opportunity to take an extra bag, he grabs it.

“Instincts are a big part of it,” Paul said. “You’ve got to get a good read on the ball and know when you can get your jump. Obviously speed and being athletic helps but instincts are the bigger part of it.”

Pishkur describes Paul as a football player who plays baseball. He means that as a compliment, too.

“He’s got that football mentality where maybe I’m going to play a little tougher than a baseball player would be willing to do,” Pishkur said. “He’s going to dive for balls. He’s going to get hit by a pitch and not complain. He does every single thing you could ask a player to do.”

It’s that reason that Pishkur and the 59ers will miss Paul come the end of the year.

Andrean football coach Chris Skinner will, too.

But Paul’s got two more games on his mind yet. He and No. 1 Andrean are eyeing an eighth state title.

It starts with getting on base.

“My job is to score runs and get us going,” Paul said. “That’s what I’m going to do … . We’re excited, man. We’ve been talking about this and this team since August. Every day we’ve been counting down to this moment and hopefully getting to Victory Field.”

