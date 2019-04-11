Previous rankings in parentheses. NR = not rated.
1. Andrean (1) 6-1
The 59ers won both games in their Northwest Crossroads Conference home-and-home against No. 8 Munster. In the first outing, senior pitcher Joel Holtcamp threw six innings with 11 strikeouts. Andrean will be back in action for a home doubleheader against Concord and Penn on Saturday.
2. Crown Point (2) 8-1
The Bulldogs took on No. 3 Lake Central in a home-and-home Tuesday and Wednesday. Crown Point earned the first victory at home, behind 13 strikeouts from senior pitcher Ryan Fender, before falling in the second meeting 6-5. The second contest at Lake Central was called in the bottom of the sixth inning due to darkness but was still officially counted as a completed game by the Duneland Athletic Conference.
3. Lake Central (3) 5-1
The Indians picked up a 10-run win against Lowell in which senior Evan Hand had one hit and one run. In its next two outings, Lake Central split a Duneland Athletic Conference home-and-home with No. 2 Crown Point. The Indians were scheduled to play Homewood-Flossmoor (Illinois) on Thursday.
4. Griffith (4) 6-1
The Panthers have 11 players that have recorded a hit and senior Cole Cervantes continues to lead the way. He has notched 12 hits, 11 RBIs and eight runs. Griffith was set to face No. 7 Hobart on the road Thursday.
5. Valparaiso (5) 4-1
The Vikings picked up wins against No. 8 Munster and LaPorte and are holding their own in the DAC. Sophomore Blake Lemon had two hits and two RBIs in Valparaiso's eight-run win over the Slicers and tried to keep it going in a home game against No. 6 Hanover Central on Thursday.
6. Hanover Central (NR) 4-2
The Wildcats have won four straight games and opened the Greater South Shore Conference with an unblemished record. Senior Jake Carstensen leads the way with five hits and 11 RBIs. Hanover Central was scheduled for a match-up with No. 5 Valparaiso on Thursday.
7. Hobart (NR) 5-3
The Brickies are on a four-game winning streak powered by sophomore Jaden Deel, who has recorded 12 hits, 12 RBIs and eight runs. Hobart was set to face No. 4 Griffith at home Thursday.
8. Munster (8) 2-3
The Mustangs lost a home-and-home against No.1 Andrean but will have a chance to bounce back against E.C. Central at home Friday. The Cardinals are winless on the season.
9. Highland (NR) 3-0
The Trojans knocked off Kankakee Valley in a home-and-home to open Northwest Crossroads Conference play unbeaten. Highland will take on Gavit on the road Saturday.
10. Boone Grove (7) 1-2-1
Boone Grove lost 4-2 to Portage on Monday, despite six strikeouts from Drew Murray. The Wolves are scheduled to take on Porter County Conference foe Kouts on Friday.
On the bubble
Chesterton, Morgan Township, Washington Township.