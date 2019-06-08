KOKOMO — On four days rest, Andrean senior Michael Doolin showed no signs of fatigue when he took the mound in the Class 3A Kokomo Semistate at Municipal Stadium.
The Vanderbilt commit threw a complete game and registered nine strikeouts to lead the 59ers to a 5-0 victory over Yorktown and the program's eighth semistate title. Andrean will take on Edgewood (24-3) in the state championship in Indianapolis next weekend with hopes of securing its 35th consecutive win and second straight state title.
"I probably had my F stuff against South Bend St. Joseph on Monday," said Doolin, who threw his glove up in the air after securing the win. "(Saturday) was closer to my B stuff. I thought I got ahead early and pounded the zone, but I just didn't execute my strikeout pitches. I could've had four or five more strikeouts, but I'll take it. We're going back to Victory Field for a second year in a row."
Despite not playing up to his own high standards, Doolin recorded a strikeout in every inning, and also helped his team find an offensive grove early. In the bottom of the second, Doolin and sophomore Michael Jarek both drew walks to put two runners on with no outs. The rest of the 59ers took advantage of their teammates' poise at the plate and and eventually scored three runs in the inning on just one hit.
Freshman Robby Ballentine, who was inserted as a courtesy runner for Doolin, scored the first run of the game on a throwing error. A few plays later, with the bases loaded, Andrean (35-1) scored again on hit-by-pitch taken by senior Matt Lelito and a walk drawn by sophomore Charlie Jones. 59ers coach Dave Pishkur said its not in his players' nature to hunt big hits at the plate but rather for it to be patient and give its ace some run support any way they can.
"They can play a little small ball when they have to, and if they have to rally and score runs, that's in their repertoire, too," Pishkur said. "It's a lot easier when Michael's on the mound to manage the game."
Pishkur said he felt very confident after the 59ers jumped out to a 3-0 lead against the Tigers, and in the bottom of the third, they kept their momentum going. Ballentine scored once again as a pinch runner on a sacrifice bunt from senior Joel Holtcamp and Lelilto tacked on another insurance run with an RBI double double that plated Jarek.
Lelito is seeking his third state championship as an athlete at Andrean. He won the state title last season with the baseball team and earned another state championship with the boys basketball team earlier this year.
The senior actually missed the 59ers' first baseball tournament because he was finishing up his season on the hardwood and said that capping off his prep career with another state ring would be a dream come true.
"A couple people told me I might be the first (Andrean athlete) to have three," Lelito said. "It's awesome being on a team that goes to state because you get a lot closer with the guys, so it makes it a more fun time."
Doolin will be back on the mound for the state title game, and Lelito said he expects him to be even better than he was against Yorktown (18-15) with a week's worth of rest. Doolin added that he's excited to start the final game of his prep career at Victory Field, especially because he knows a lot of people want to see the 59ers come up short.
"We love that," Doolin said. We love the fact that everyone wants to beat Andrean. We play with a chip on our shoulder because we know every day when we step on the field, we're going to get the other team's best."
James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.
