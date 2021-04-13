Andrean follows up controversial loss with lopsided win over Munster

Tyler also had a big outing for the 59ers, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs and one run. The junior acknowledged that his team received some help from the Mustangs (5-3, 1-1) by being hit by six pitches and drawing three walks, and it took full advantage.

Andrean had eight players combine for 11 hits.

"It was a tough loss (Monday), and we just didn't really swing the bats well," Tyler said. " ... (The second inning) definitely helped our momentum (Tuesday) because it was a close game up until that point. But once we started scoring, we just knew we had to add on to it. Everybody was happy, and our spirits were high."

Pishkur said his team has struggled offensively this season, and he hopes that Tuesday's performance is a sign of things to come.

In the other dugout, Shinkan said his squad would need to play a cleaner game going forward.

"We are definitely going to use this as a learning experience and it happens," Shinkan said. "In the course of a season, you're going to have games like this, and you just have to look and see how you respond. We have a couple days off without a game, so we'll work on some things and get better."

