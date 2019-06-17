MERRILLVILLE — Andrean's senior class heard the whispers. The 59ers knew that some felt they would take a step back after last year's state championship.
Now, as Andrean prepares to face Edgewood in Tuesday's Class 3A state title game in Indianapolis, it has a chance to lock up an all-time season.
“I think we took it kind of personally,” senior ace Michael Doolin said. “We took it as people don't think we're as good as last year, and we're gonna take that and put it in the back of our heads and use it as motivation this year.”
Andrean (35-1) ranks No. 23 in Perfect Game's national rankings, the highest among Midwest teams. Doolin, a part of Vanderbilt's No. 1-ranked recruiting class, was named Gatorade Indiana Baseball Player of the Year and on Monday he added the Prep Baseball Report Indiana Player of the Year award to his trophy case.
The 59ers ran through four Chicagoland teams en route to the prestigious Do It Stevie’s Way tournament title, and their only loss came to Tennessee's Father Ryan, which advanced to the final four in its class.
Doolin said he wants to top Andrean's 32-2 season from 2009. His brother, Matt, was on the team, which won state. The only uncleared hurdle remaining? Another state title.
“Everybody that comes to this school wants to finish up at Victory Field,” Coach Dave Pishkur said. “I think a lot of them feel that — with the exception of Mikey Doolin — they were role players last year, and now they are major players this year. … I think they look up to (former players), but at the same point they're saying, 'We've carried on your tradition, and we've even taken it a step further.'”
Edgewood (24-3) ranks second in the 3A state coaches poll, one spot behind Andrean, and Pishkur expects sophomore Indiana commit Luke Hayden (11-0, 2.00 ERA) to start. Hayden has thrown six complete games and registered 105 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings. Doolin and sophomore third baseman Charlie Jones praised his breaking ball and overall control.
The Mustangs have plenty of pitching depth after Hayden, and senior outfielder Ethan Vecrumba is batting .500 with 10 home runs.
Andrean has beaten tough competition all season, however. The 59ers are 8-0 against Chicagoland teams and have won 34 straight games.
“Indianapolis Cathedral is probably considered the best private school in the state of Indiana, being a 4A (school) and the success they've had,” Pishkur said. “There's like 15 of those in Chicago, and we've played them all at some point. We're not gonna go out there and be awed by any of our opponents, I know that.”
Doolin said this year's state title has a different feel with it being his final game at Andrean, but Jones said he thinks last year's state experience will help calm the nerves. The 59ers hold something of a trump card, too: Doolin (13-0 0.40 ERA) has allowed an earned run in just two of his 12 starts.
“Up to this point, we've done every single thing that we could do to try to prove that we're just as good, if not better, than last year,” Doolin said. “So now we've just got to go out and win on Tuesday and make it a historic run.”