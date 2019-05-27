WHEATFIELD — Andrean’s Rigo Martinez hadn’t seen the field or had an at-bat all game until coach Dave Pishkur inserted him to pinch hit for Connor Misch in the bottom of the seventh. The 59ers were down one and a sectional title was on the line.
With the bases loaded and one out, Martinez rocketed a single to right-center field and as he rounded first base and looked back to the dugout, his teammates were already charging at him. When they reach Martinez they tackled him into a dog pile.
Martinez’s walk-off, two-RBI single drove in the game-tying and game-winning runs and completed a five-run, seventh-inning comeback as Andrean, Perfect Game's top-ranked team in the Midwest, narrowly avoided being upset by Kankakee Valley. The 59ers prevailed 8-7 to capture the program's 29th sectional championship.
“I was pretty confident up there,” Martinez said. “It was the greatest feeling ever.”
Pishkur said even though Martinez mostly played this season as a role player, he was confident the senior would come through for his team.
“I feel really good for Rigo,” Pishkur said.
The victory was noteworthy for another reason. It was the 1,010th of Pishkur's career, tying him with legendary LaPorte coach Ken Schreiber for the most coaching wins in Indiana high school baseball history.
Andrean’s seventh inning resembled the inning that got it into the four-run deficit.
After a quick three-run first inning, the 59ers looked to have the momentum as the Kougars didn’t get a runner on base through the first two innings. But in the third, the game shifted in Kankakee Valley’s favor.
It started with a walk and escalated into three errant throws to first base, allowing Kankakee Valley to score three runs and tie the game. The Kougars then began to make solid contact with the ball and added three more hits in the inning, which put four more runs on the scoreboard.
Twelve batters came to the plate that inning and all of a sudden, Kankakee Valley (13-17) had a commanding 7-3 lead over the defending state champions and The Times' No. 1 team. Andrean (32-1) is ranked No. 23 in the country.
“We started to believe a little bit,” Kankakee Valley coach Doug Nelson said.
The Kougars turned three double plays on the 59ers and pitcher Tyler Feddeler faced just three batters in both the fourth and fifth innings.
As for Andrean, after using two pitchers in the first three innings, Pishkur opted to insert his ace, senior Michael Doolin, who originally asked to not pitch in the game.
“I talked to our pitching coach on Friday and we both agreed that it wouldn’t be necessarily smart to bring me back after only four days of rest because I hadn’t done it all season,” said Doolin, who has committed to Vanderbilt. “It wasn’t necessarily me not wanting to pitch, it was more what all our coaches thought was best.”
But after the team went down four runs, Doolin, as well as the coaches, turned to their star.
Doolin pitched four shutout innings while striking out eight of the 13 batters he faced.
“To be honest, I just located my fastball,” Doolin said. “I didn’t have enough time like a normal start to get my offspeed over, so I spent a lot of time just trying to locate my fastball. I knew if I did that, I’d be able to strike kids out.”
Doolin was also part of the seventh-inning rally when he got an RBI single to cut the deficit to 7-6.
While Andrean rushed the field to receive its sectional trophy and pose for pictures, Nelson had his distraught team kneel in left field and he spoke words of encouragement.
With a majority of the team being underclassmen, Nelson said he wants his guys to remember this feeling for winter workouts when they are debating if they want to come or not.
“We fought today,” Nelson said. “This could catapult us to the team we want to be. That’s (Andrean) the 3A team you want to be like.”
Even Pishkur couldn’t help but continue to compliment the way Kankakee Valley played throughout the game and the job Nelson has done with the program.
Up next for Andrean will be a regional semifinal game against Griffith at Griffith High School at 1 p.m. Saturday. If the 59ers win that game, they will play for a regional championship at 8 p.m. the same day.
“I’m glad we got to advance,” Pishkur said.