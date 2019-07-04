{{featured_button_text}}
Crown Point's Ryan Fender

Crown Point's Ryan Fender pitches against Portage during a Class 4A sectional title game in Crown Point on May 27. Fender was named to The Times' All-Area First Team.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

First team

Michael Doolin

Position: Pitcher

School: Andrean

Class: Senior

Stats: 14-0, 0.46 ERA, 10.9 K/BB; .437 batting average.

Bio: Doolin, the Gatorade Indiana Baseball Player of the Year, led Andrean to its second straight Class 3A state title with 15 strikeouts against Edgewood. Coach Dave Pishkur said Doolin is the best Region pitcher he has seen in 40 years of coaching.

Ryan Fender

Position: Pitcher

School: Crown Point

Class: Senior

Stats: 9-1, 0.61 ERA, 126 strikeouts in 57.0 innings pitched

Bio: This Murray State commit led Crown Point to elite status in Class 4A. Along the way, he was named the Duneland Athletic Conference's Most Valuable Pitcher.

Kyle Iwinski

Position: Pitcher

School: Griffith

Class: Senior

Stats: 8-2, 1.83 ERA, 4.81 K/BB; .415 batting average, .473 OBP

Bio: An Indiana North/South All-Star, Iwiniski helped lead the Panthers to their eighth straight sectional title. Outside of a rough regional semifinal against Andrean, Iwinski allowed only five earned runs.

Evan Momcilovic

Position: Pitcher

School: Hanover Central

Class: Senior

Stats: 0.85 ERA, 4.29 K/BB; .333 average, .448 OBP

Bio: Momcilovic didn't get a full workload due to numerous rained-out games, but he was nearly untouchable. He finished second in ERA among qualified Region pitchers after Doolin.

Nolan Zahorsky

Position: Catcher

School: Lake Central

Class: Junior

Stats: .473 average, 43 stolen bases, three strikeouts in 121 plate appearances

Bio: Catchers who are big-time threats on the base paths don't come along often, and Zahorsky put up "an all-time great offensive season," according to coach Mike Swartzentruber.

Christian Mojica

Position: Infield

School: Crown Point

Class: Junior

Stats: .407 average, .546 on-base percentage

Bio: Mojica helped Crown Point sweep the DAC awards, being named Most Valuable Position Player. He'll be one of the Region's top returning players next year.

Cole Cervantes

Position: Infield

School: Griffith

Class: Sr.

Stats: .433 BA, .540 OBP, 17-17 SB

Bio: Arguably Griffith's most valuable position player, Cervantes helped lead the Panthers to their eighth straight sectional title.

Tyler Nelson

Position: Infield

School: Andrean

Class: Jr.

Stats: .433 average, 48 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, 6 triples

Bio: Pishkur said the Indiana commit is Andrean's best offensive player. His six triples tied a single-season program record.

Kyle Schmack

Position: Infield

School: South Central

Class: Sr.

Stats: .568 average, .667 OBP, eight home runs; 5-1, 1.98 ERA

Bio: Schmack, a Valparaiso commit, dominated at the plate and on the mound for the Porter County Conference round-robin champs.

Carson Husmann

Position: Outfield

School: South Central

Class: Senior

Stats: .444 average, .596 OBP, 14 home runs

Bio: Husmann led the Region in homers and will play at Bradley next season. He brought great defense in center field, too, according to coach Ryan Kruszka.

Garrett Manous

Position: Outfield

School: Munster

Class: Senior

Stats: .570 average, .629 OBP, five home runs

Bio: Manous returned from an ankle injury that cost him most of his junior season to dominate at the plate. The Indiana recruit led qualified Region players in batting average.

Tyler Nelson

Position: Outfield

School: Chesterton

Class: Junior

Stats: .349 average, 20 stolen bases; 0.959 ERA

Bio: Nelson will head to Indiana State in 2020, but he's a two-way threat with plenty of speed for the Trojans.

William Roberts

Position: Utility (P/SS)

School: Washington Township

Class: Senior

Stats: 2.25 ERA, 3.12 K/BB; .388 average, .518 OBP

Bio: Roberts led Washington to its first state appearance in a team sport. He kept the Senators in the game with a solid performance against University.

Nick Semancik, Whiting

Position: Utility (P)

School: Whiting

Class: Junior

Stats: 2.95 ERA, 3.25 K/BB; .487 average, .577 OBP

Bio: Whiting's best hitter and pitcher, Semancik led the Oilers to a surprise semistate appearance in Class 2A.

Second team

Zack Dobos

Position: Pitcher

School: Lake Central

Class: Senior

Stats: 8-1, 1.99 ERA 

Bio: Dobos will pitch for IU-South Bend next year after anchoring the Indians' rotation for three seasons.

Brock Begesha

Position: Pitcher

School: Lake Central

Class: Junior

Stats: 7-0, 0.71 ERA, four saves

Bio: Begesha, a Dayton commit, shut down Crown Point at regionals with a complete-game shutout while striking out 11.

Ryan Troxel

Position: Pitcher

School: Valparaiso

Class: Senior

Stats: 6-0, 1.97 ERA 

Bio: The Vikings didn't lose a game Troxel started. He went at least 5 1/3 innings in each start, including a shutout of rival Chesterton on April 17.

Owen Winters

Position: Pitcher

School: Kouts

Class: Freshman

Stats: 2.57 ERA; .506 average, .561 OBP

Bio: With Winters in tow, Kouts could be a Porter County Conference force for years to come.

Tyrese Kuykendall

Position: Catcher

School: West Side

Class: Junior

Stats: .500 average, .607 OBP, 1.565 OPS

Bio: Kuykendall enjoyed a breakout junior campaign after hitting .286 as a sophomore.

Milan Wendrickx

Position: Infield

School: River Forest

Class: Senior

Stats: .558 average, 1.317 OPS, 38-39 stolen bases; 2.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 44.2 K%

Bio: Wendrickx holds countless River Forest offensive records for his career and turned in another strong season.

Tyler Schultz

Position: Infield

School: Hobart

Class: Junior

Stats: .412 average, .480 OBP; 3.06 ERA

Bio: Schultz led Hobart in most offensive categories and as well as innings pitched. 

Scottie Hansen

Position: Infield

School: Portage

Class: Junior

Stats: .463 average, .500 OBP, 1.171 OPS

Bio: One of the DAC's top shortstops, Hansen helped Portage finish in The Times Top 10.

Michael Jovanovic

Position: Infield

School: Valparaiso

Class: Senior

Stats: .444 average, .622 OBP

Bio: The Vikings had a talented and experienced pitching staff this season, but Jovanovic ensured the offense was productive, too.

Johnny Maynard

Position: Outfield

School: Griffith

Class: Senior

Stats: .378 average, .475 OBP; 5-2, 1.88 ERA, 3.58 K/BB

Bio: Maynard put together another strong two-way year. Along with Iwinski, he gave Griffith one of the Region's best starting pitcher tandems.

Matt Lelito

Position: Outfield

School: Andrean

Class: Senior

Stats: .311 average; 8-1, 0.49 ERA 

Bio: Lelito powered Andrean to the Do It Stevie's Way Tournament title with a one-hitter against Marist in the final. 

Joel Holtcamp

Position: Outfield

School: Andrean

Class: Senior

Stats: .293 average; 

Bio: Holtcamp made his money on the mound, where Pishkur said he would have been most Region teams' top starter. But he added value in left field, too. 

Rex Stills

Position: Utility (Inf, P)

School: Wheeler

Class: Sophomore

Stats: .433 average, .531 OBP; 3-5, 1.24 ERA, 3.67 K/BB 

Bio: Stills was a workhorse on the mound and at the plate for the Bearcats.

Sam Momcilovic

Position: Utility (C)

School: Hanover Central

Class: Senior

Stats: .451 average, .491 OBP

Bio: Sam Momcilovic led the Wildcats in batting average and provided a steady force behind the plate.

Honorable mention:

Jared Armstrong, 3B/OF, Washington Twp., Sr.; Nino Barbosa, INF, Whiting, Sr.; Terry Busse, C/INF, Valparaiso, Jr.; Will Carpenter, C, Kouts, Jr.; Grant Comstock, P, Valparaiso, So.; Elijah Covington, Utility, Boone Grove, Jr.; Caleb Deel, P, Calumet, Sr.; Jerry Edwards, 2B/OF, Lake Central, So.; Steven Hernandez, P, Washington Township, So.; Mikey Jarek, OF, Andrean, So.; Charlie Jones, 3B, Andrean, So.; Josh Lindeman, Util, Crown Point, Sr.; Brock Lipscomb, Utility, LaPorte, Sr.; Brandon Lucero, C, Merrillville, Sr.; Raul Marquez, P/INF, Gavit, Sr.; Brett Matthys, P/1B, Hanover Central, So.; Jonathan Sabotnik, P, Crown Point, Jr.; Mason Sannito, OF, Andrean, Sr.; Cam Scheidt, OF, Highland, So.; Kevin Shelton, 3B/P, Gavit, Sr.; Costa Sirounas, P/1B, Munster, Jr.; Mason Theriault, 1B/P, Victory Christian, Jr.; Jacob Wheeler, C/LF, Hebron, Sr.

