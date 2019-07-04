First team
Michael Doolin
Position: Pitcher
School: Andrean
Class: Senior
Stats: 14-0, 0.46 ERA, 10.9 K/BB; .437 batting average.
Bio: Doolin, the Gatorade Indiana Baseball Player of the Year, led Andrean to its second straight Class 3A state title with 15 strikeouts against Edgewood. Coach Dave Pishkur said Doolin is the best Region pitcher he has seen in 40 years of coaching.
Ryan Fender
Position: Pitcher
School: Crown Point
Class: Senior
Stats: 9-1, 0.61 ERA, 126 strikeouts in 57.0 innings pitched
Bio: This Murray State commit led Crown Point to elite status in Class 4A. Along the way, he was named the Duneland Athletic Conference's Most Valuable Pitcher.
Kyle Iwinski
Position: Pitcher
School: Griffith
Class: Senior
Stats: 8-2, 1.83 ERA, 4.81 K/BB; .415 batting average, .473 OBP
Bio: An Indiana North/South All-Star, Iwiniski helped lead the Panthers to their eighth straight sectional title. Outside of a rough regional semifinal against Andrean, Iwinski allowed only five earned runs.
Evan Momcilovic
Position: Pitcher
School: Hanover Central
Class: Senior
Stats: 0.85 ERA, 4.29 K/BB; .333 average, .448 OBP
Bio: Momcilovic didn't get a full workload due to numerous rained-out games, but he was nearly untouchable. He finished second in ERA among qualified Region pitchers after Doolin.
Nolan Zahorsky
Position: Catcher
School: Lake Central
Class: Junior
Stats: .473 average, 43 stolen bases, three strikeouts in 121 plate appearances
Bio: Catchers who are big-time threats on the base paths don't come along often, and Zahorsky put up "an all-time great offensive season," according to coach Mike Swartzentruber.
Christian Mojica
Position: Infield
School: Crown Point
Class: Junior
Stats: .407 average, .546 on-base percentage
Bio: Mojica helped Crown Point sweep the DAC awards, being named Most Valuable Position Player. He'll be one of the Region's top returning players next year.
Cole Cervantes
Position: Infield
School: Griffith
Class: Sr.
Stats: .433 BA, .540 OBP, 17-17 SB
Bio: Arguably Griffith's most valuable position player, Cervantes helped lead the Panthers to their eighth straight sectional title.
Tyler Nelson
Position: Infield
School: Andrean
Class: Jr.
Stats: .433 average, 48 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, 6 triples
Bio: Pishkur said the Indiana commit is Andrean's best offensive player. His six triples tied a single-season program record.
Kyle Schmack
Position: Infield
School: South Central
Class: Sr.
Stats: .568 average, .667 OBP, eight home runs; 5-1, 1.98 ERA
Bio: Schmack, a Valparaiso commit, dominated at the plate and on the mound for the Porter County Conference round-robin champs.
Carson Husmann
Position: Outfield
School: South Central
Class: Senior
Stats: .444 average, .596 OBP, 14 home runs
Bio: Husmann led the Region in homers and will play at Bradley next season. He brought great defense in center field, too, according to coach Ryan Kruszka.
Garrett Manous
Position: Outfield
School: Munster
Class: Senior
Stats: .570 average, .629 OBP, five home runs
Bio: Manous returned from an ankle injury that cost him most of his junior season to dominate at the plate. The Indiana recruit led qualified Region players in batting average.
Tyler Nelson
Position: Outfield
School: Chesterton
Class: Junior
Stats: .349 average, 20 stolen bases; 0.959 ERA
Bio: Nelson will head to Indiana State in 2020, but he's a two-way threat with plenty of speed for the Trojans.
William Roberts
Position: Utility (P/SS)
School: Washington Township
Class: Senior
Stats: 2.25 ERA, 3.12 K/BB; .388 average, .518 OBP
Bio: Roberts led Washington to its first state appearance in a team sport. He kept the Senators in the game with a solid performance against University.
Nick Semancik, Whiting
Position: Utility (P)
School: Whiting
Class: Junior
Stats: 2.95 ERA, 3.25 K/BB; .487 average, .577 OBP
Bio: Whiting's best hitter and pitcher, Semancik led the Oilers to a surprise semistate appearance in Class 2A.
Second team
Zack Dobos
Position: Pitcher
School: Lake Central
Class: Senior
Stats: 8-1, 1.99 ERA
Bio: Dobos will pitch for IU-South Bend next year after anchoring the Indians' rotation for three seasons.
Brock Begesha
Position: Pitcher
School: Lake Central
Class: Junior
Stats: 7-0, 0.71 ERA, four saves
Bio: Begesha, a Dayton commit, shut down Crown Point at regionals with a complete-game shutout while striking out 11.
Ryan Troxel
Position: Pitcher
School: Valparaiso
Class: Senior
Stats: 6-0, 1.97 ERA
Bio: The Vikings didn't lose a game Troxel started. He went at least 5 1/3 innings in each start, including a shutout of rival Chesterton on April 17.
Owen Winters
Position: Pitcher
School: Kouts
Class: Freshman
Stats: 2.57 ERA; .506 average, .561 OBP
Bio: With Winters in tow, Kouts could be a Porter County Conference force for years to come.
Tyrese Kuykendall
Position: Catcher
School: West Side
Class: Junior
Stats: .500 average, .607 OBP, 1.565 OPS
Bio: Kuykendall enjoyed a breakout junior campaign after hitting .286 as a sophomore.
Milan Wendrickx
Position: Infield
School: River Forest
Class: Senior
Stats: .558 average, 1.317 OPS, 38-39 stolen bases; 2.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 44.2 K%
Bio: Wendrickx holds countless River Forest offensive records for his career and turned in another strong season.
Tyler Schultz
Position: Infield
School: Hobart
Class: Junior
Stats: .412 average, .480 OBP; 3.06 ERA
Bio: Schultz led Hobart in most offensive categories and as well as innings pitched.
Scottie Hansen
Position: Infield
School: Portage
Class: Junior
Stats: .463 average, .500 OBP, 1.171 OPS
Bio: One of the DAC's top shortstops, Hansen helped Portage finish in The Times Top 10.
Michael Jovanovic
Position: Infield
School: Valparaiso
Class: Senior
Stats: .444 average, .622 OBP
Bio: The Vikings had a talented and experienced pitching staff this season, but Jovanovic ensured the offense was productive, too.
Johnny Maynard
Position: Outfield
School: Griffith
Class: Senior
Stats: .378 average, .475 OBP; 5-2, 1.88 ERA, 3.58 K/BB
Bio: Maynard put together another strong two-way year. Along with Iwinski, he gave Griffith one of the Region's best starting pitcher tandems.
Matt Lelito
Position: Outfield
School: Andrean
Class: Senior
Stats: .311 average; 8-1, 0.49 ERA
Bio: Lelito powered Andrean to the Do It Stevie's Way Tournament title with a one-hitter against Marist in the final.
Joel Holtcamp
Position: Outfield
School: Andrean
Class: Senior
Stats: .293 average;
Bio: Holtcamp made his money on the mound, where Pishkur said he would have been most Region teams' top starter. But he added value in left field, too.
Rex Stills
Position: Utility (Inf, P)
School: Wheeler
Class: Sophomore
Stats: .433 average, .531 OBP; 3-5, 1.24 ERA, 3.67 K/BB
Bio: Stills was a workhorse on the mound and at the plate for the Bearcats.
Sam Momcilovic
Position: Utility (C)
School: Hanover Central
Class: Senior
Stats: .451 average, .491 OBP
Bio: Sam Momcilovic led the Wildcats in batting average and provided a steady force behind the plate.
Honorable mention:
Jared Armstrong, 3B/OF, Washington Twp., Sr.; Nino Barbosa, INF, Whiting, Sr.; Terry Busse, C/INF, Valparaiso, Jr.; Will Carpenter, C, Kouts, Jr.; Grant Comstock, P, Valparaiso, So.; Elijah Covington, Utility, Boone Grove, Jr.; Caleb Deel, P, Calumet, Sr.; Jerry Edwards, 2B/OF, Lake Central, So.; Steven Hernandez, P, Washington Township, So.; Mikey Jarek, OF, Andrean, So.; Charlie Jones, 3B, Andrean, So.; Josh Lindeman, Util, Crown Point, Sr.; Brock Lipscomb, Utility, LaPorte, Sr.; Brandon Lucero, C, Merrillville, Sr.; Raul Marquez, P/INF, Gavit, Sr.; Brett Matthys, P/1B, Hanover Central, So.; Jonathan Sabotnik, P, Crown Point, Jr.; Mason Sannito, OF, Andrean, Sr.; Cam Scheidt, OF, Highland, So.; Kevin Shelton, 3B/P, Gavit, Sr.; Costa Sirounas, P/1B, Munster, Jr.; Mason Theriault, 1B/P, Victory Christian, Jr.; Jacob Wheeler, C/LF, Hebron, Sr.