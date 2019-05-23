MERRILLVILLE — When Andrean senior pitcher Michael Doolin woke up Thursday morning, he reached for his phone and opened his email.
Waiting in Doolin's inbox was an email from Gatorade that served as an exciting substitute for an alarm clock. Doolin learned he was named the 2018-19 Gatorade Indiana Baseball Player of the Year, joining former winners such as Scott Rolen (1992-93) and Lance Lynn (2004-05).
"It was definitely a great start to the morning," Doolin said.
Entering the postseason, Doolin owned a 0.20 ERA, had 62 strikeouts in 35 innings and was 7-0. At the plate he had a .490 batting average, four home runs, 27 RBIs and a .603 on-base percentage.
The Vanderbilt signee even has a 3.96 GPA, according to Gatorade's press release. Doolin also has raised over $1,000 for the Vs. Cancer campaign, which is affiliated with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, according to Dave Mays, a Vs. Cancer campaign manager and Doolin's cousin.
“We have seen numerous players have good years, but this young man has had an amazing career," Highland coach John Bogner said in a statement released by Gatorade. "As an opponent, we are sure glad to see him graduate. As a coach and person who loves the sport of baseball, it’s been an honor to watch him compete.”
Doolin now can choose one youth sports organization to receive a $1,000 grant from Gatorade — he said he hasn't decided which organization to pick. Despite Andrean's long history of baseball success, Doolin is the first 59er to win the award.
"Being the first one from Andrean, it's special," Doolin said. "I'm truly honored."