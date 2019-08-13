Andrean’s historic season ended in June, but the accolades keep coming.
Coach Dave Pishkur and senior pitcher Michael Doolin led the 59ers to their seventh state championship with a 2-1 victory over Edgewood in the Class 3A state final, and last month their 36-1 season was recognized by MaxPreps. Doolin was selected to the Medium School All-American First Team, while Pishkur was named the Medium School Coach of the Year.
Throughout his 40-year career at Andrean, Pishkur has racked up a number of awards. He credits his success to the standout players that have come through the program, and this year was no different. Even after becoming the winningest coach in IHSAA history and reeling in another honor with MaxPreps, he praised Doolin for guiding the team with integrity and class this season and in years past.
“Michael deserves all of the accolades that he can receive,” said Pishkur, who holds a 1,014-284 coaching record. “In his four years at Andrean, he was the complete package not only on the baseball field but in the classroom. He represented the school well, and he’s a very talented individual. He’s received a ton of awards, and I’m just so happy for him.”
Doolin will continue his career at Vanderbilt, who is coming off its second College World Series Championship in school history, and Pishkur has no doubt that the 2019 Gatorade Indiana Baseball Player of the Year has the potential to one day star in the big leagues. During his senior season, Doolin posted a 14-0 record with a 0.46 ERA and also held a .437 batting average.
In his departure, along with the rest of the senior class, Pishkur looks forward to grooming another group of players to uphold the program's high standard. He acknowledged that Doolin’s talent can’t be replicated but added that the Vanderbilt commit did leave behind a great example of dedication and hard work.
“He is the epitome of the guy that will tell you one thing and then do it,” Pishkur said. “You just kind of hope it rubs off on his teammates, and you would think it would. You don’t know exactly how they’ll react to it, but now that he’s gone, we’ll really get to see what his legacy might’ve brought to Andrean.
“Somebody is going to have to step up and be that leader.”