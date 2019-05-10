MERRILLVILLE — It was a storybook 1,000th career win Friday for Andrean head baseball coach Dave Pishkur in more ways than one.
The milestone victory at home came via a perfect game tossed by Michael Doolin, whose brother, Matt, also played for a team Pishkur coached to a Class 3A state championship.
Pishkur also joined his mentor, the late Ken Schreiber, as the only Indiana high school baseball coaches with 1,000 victories.
He’s now just 10 victories from equaling Schreiber, who brought home seven state titles during his reign at LaPorte.
Pishkur, with six state titles of his own, doesn’t consider himself in the same league as Schreiber, whose clinics on establishing a program served as the foundation for what he created at Andrean.
"I'm not Ken Schreiber. I never will be. I won’t be able to match up to all of his success. He’s still the best in my book," Pishkur said.
Pishkur, the head coach at Andrean since 1980, could be on his way to a seventh state title with this year’s team improving to 22-1 with a 12-0, five-inning victory over Beecher (Illinois).
Not only was Michael Doolin overpowering from the mound but his three-run homer over the right-field fence in the third inning finished the scoring for Andrean.
He also drove in his team’s first two runs with a double to center.
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Michael Doolin said he set out to get the milestone victory at home for his beloved coach.
"I’ve grown up around this program so he’s the coach I always wanted to play for so when I got here it was almost like a dream come true," Michael Doolin said.
After the game, Pishkur was presented with a framed Andrean jersey with his last name and the number 1,000 on the back. He also stood behind his players, who were holding a banner marking his achievement, for photos.
Andrean athletic director Kelly Fitzgerald described the program as having a family-type atmosphere and Pishkur a coach players love playing for.
"This program means the world to him and he shows that day in and day out so we’re very grateful here," she said.
Pishkur said he was kind of embarrassed by the recognition, feeling his career win total stems from being in the game for a long time and getting help from talented assistant coaches and players.
"It’s not as big a deal as everyone is making it out to be," Pishkur said. "When you do something for a long period of time you win some games. I think the kids appreciate it more than I do."
Pishkur said he likes coaching too much to even think about retiring any time soon.
Beecher at Andrean baseball
Andrean's Michael Doolin pitches against Beecher Friday in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Beecher at Andrean baseball
Andrean's Charlie Jones connects for a hit against Beecher Friday in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Beecher at Andrean baseball
Andrean head coach Dave Pishkur monitors his team Friday in a game against Beecher in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Beecher at Andrean baseball
Andrean's Michael Doolin pitches against Beecher Friday in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Beecher at Andrean baseball
Friday in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Beecher at Andrean baseball
Andrean's Michael Doolin pitches against Beecher Friday in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Beecher at Andrean baseball
Andrean's Charlie Jones is congratulated in the dugout after scoring against Beecher Friday in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Beecher at Andrean baseball
Andrean head coach Dave Pishkur, far left, monitors his team Friday in a game against Beecher in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Beecher at Andrean baseball
Andrean's dugout congratulates Joel Holtcamp after he scored against Beecher Friday in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Beecher at Andrean baseball
Friday in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Beecher at Andrean baseball
Andrean's Michael Doolin pitches against Beecher Friday in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Beecher at Andrean baseball
Andrean head coach Dave Pishkur monitors his team Friday in a game against Beecher in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Beecher at Andrean baseball
Andrean head coach Dave Pishkur monitors his team Friday in a game against Beecher in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Beecher at Andrean baseball
Andrean's Tyler Nelson connects for a hit against Beecher Friday in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Beecher at Andrean baseball
Andrean's Michael Doolin, left, hugs head coach Dave Pishkur after the coach earned his 1,000th career win Friday. Doolin tossed a perfect game in a 12-0 victory over Beecher (Illinois).
Kale Wilk, The Times
Beecher at Andrean baseball
Andrean players present an honorary jersey to head coach Dave Pishkur after the team defeated Beecher 12-0 Friday in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Beecher at Andrean baseball
Andrean players present an honorary jersey to head coach Dave Pishkur after the team defeated Beecher 12-0 Friday in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Beecher at Andrean baseball
Andrean head coach Dave Pishkur is doused after securing his 1,000th career win in a 12-0 victory over Beecher Friday in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Beecher at Andrean baseball
Andrean players congratulate head coach Dave Pishkur, center right, after he earned his 1,000th win with a 12-0 victory over Beecher (Illinois) on Friday in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Beecher at Andrean baseball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Beecher at Andrean baseball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Beecher at Andrean baseball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Beecher at Andrean baseball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Beecher at Andrean baseball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Beecher at Andrean baseball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Beecher at Andrean baseball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Beecher at Andrean baseball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Beecher at Andrean baseball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Beecher at Andrean baseball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Beecher at Andrean baseball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Beecher at Andrean baseball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Beecher at Andrean baseball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Beecher at Andrean baseball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Beecher at Andrean baseball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Beecher at Andrean baseball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Beecher at Andrean baseball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Beecher at Andrean baseball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Beecher at Andrean baseball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Beecher at Andrean baseball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Beecher at Andrean baseball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Beecher at Andrean baseball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Beecher at Andrean baseball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Beecher at Andrean baseball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Beecher at Andrean baseball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Beecher at Andrean baseball
Kale Wilk, The Times