Andrean’s Peyton Niksch is the Times 2022 Baseball Player of the Year

Peyton Niksch never meant to throw his glove. Or his hat. Didn’t plan on it. Never thought to.

But after a called third strike finalized Andrean’s 5-1 Class 3A state championship win against Brebeuf Jesuit it just sort of happened. Niksch hurled his glove some 50 feet into the air then took off his cap and flung it like a Frisbee across the infield before embracing with senior catcher Jax Kalemba in front of the mound. Their 59er teammates soon knocked them both to the ground in celebration.

“The greatest feeling in my life so far,” Niksch, The Times Player of the Year, called it a few weeks later. He previously allowed himself to envision what winning a state championship would feel and sound like but never expected the flood of emotion he experienced that night on Victory Field in Indianapolis. His reaction was as pure as it was spontaneous.

“This year, what Peyton did, will go down as one of the greatest individual years for a two-way guy that we’ve ever had,” Andrean coach Dave Pishkur said. Niksch went 11-0 on the mound with a program record 0.20 ERA, 87 strikeouts and just 17 walks across 69.2 innings pitched while also batting .427 with two home runs, 33 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.

And it nearly never happened.

Twice.

The first time Niksch’s senior season nearly fell apart was 18 months before that state title game during a winter throwing session inside Andrean’s small gym. Two distinct opinions formed that day.

The first came from Pishkur. He saw potential, a proper pitcher. Not just a thrower. After watching Niksch he went up to his assistants and told them he liked him the best of all the arms they had.

Meanwhile, unbeknownst to Pishkur, Niksch was downright fed up. He wasn’t comfortable. He wasn’t confident. After that same session that filled Pishkur with so much optimism about Niksch as a future ace that same player would walk up to his coach and tell him he didn’t want to pitch at all. He wanted to focus on hitting.

“Here I am saying, 'I think Peyton is the best of all these pitchers,' and he comes over and says he doesn’t want to pitch,” Pishkur said. “I say, ‘What?’ So in front of the whole team I tell the guys, ‘Hey, guess what? Peyton doesn’t want to pitch for us this year. But guess what? He’s going to anyway.’”

Niksch went on to start the first game of the season for Andrean that year and began honing his craft on the mound. He didn’t have the velocity needed to be dominant that season but Pishkur could see growth potential in the way he attacked hitters, so often missing to the “good side” and keeping batters off balance.

During the offseason between his junior and senior seasons, Niksch hit the weight room. He added 20 pounds or so and increased his velocity by another five miles an hour. Combined with his already sound mechanics he allowed just two earned runs en route to a state championship but doesn’t even remember how he gave them up.

One was to Illiana Christian, a state champion in Class 2A. The other was to Marion Catholic.

“He was phenomenal,” Pishkur said of Niksch, who will play at Purdue Northwest next year.

Everything was going right in a season statistically better than any other for an Andrean pitcher in program history until it all nearly came unraveled during the final regular season game of the year against Marist. While taking a swing, Niksch heard a pop in his shoulder that would later be diagnosed as a torn labrum.

He visited a doctor the week Class 3A sectionals began who told him he wasn’t sure what was wrong yet. Niksch pitched through it anyway and only bunted whenever he came up to bat.

Before regionals, an MRI confirmed the torn labrum which would require surgery. The doctors suggested shutting things down for the year.

“I couldn’t do that,” Niksch said. “I’m sure the doctor didn’t like that but I didn’t care what was wrong with my shoulder. I was going to pitch.”

He did. The shoulder didn’t bother him at all as he went through five postseason starts without allowing an earned run, culminating in his complete-game victory in the state championship that ended with him at the bottom of a pile of celebrating teammates.

“I truly believe that the best that could have happened this year happened,” Niksch said. “Even though there were some downs that I faced, of course my injury and all that, like all of the good things with going down to state and the bonds we built here outweighed all of that. I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”