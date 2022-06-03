Andrean’s Peyton Niksch’s confidence high heading into regionals

MERRILLVILLE — Call it confidence. Call it swagger. Call it an ego. Call it whatever you want.

Peyton Niksch has it.

“I believe so strongly in myself,” the Andrean senior pitcher and outfielder said. “I feel like that helps me go out and win ballgames. Just telling myself that with every batter I face I know I can beat them. I know I can go out there and shut this team down. That’s how I think.”

Niksch hasn’t always been that way, but over the last two years has transformed his mental approach both on the mound and at the plate. The results have backed it up.

Niksch is 8-0 on the season with a 0.20 ERA, 65 strikeouts and only 13 batters walked. He’s hitting over .415 with 32 RBI, 35 runs and 16 stolen bases. That combination earned him a spot on the 2022 Northern All-Star Team, a goal Niksch said he set for himself at the start of the season.

He and IHSAA Class 3A No. 1 Andrean play South Bend St. Joseph at noon Saturday in the Griffith Regional with the right to play the winner of Western and Glenn in the finals on the line. Niksch’s junior season came to an end in sectionals but in his final run is eyeing a trip all the way down to Indianapolis.

“I love our team right now,” Niksch said. “I love our energy. We’re playing loose and having fun. We know the task is big but we all know our jobs and what to do. With how we’re playing right now, we’re all prepared to go out there and do what we need to do to keep playing.”

Back to Niksch’s confidence. Or swagger. Or ego. Whatever you want to call it.

He struts off the mound after a shutdown inning. It’s a part of the mental games he deploys against opposing batters. He wants them to worry about him, not the other way around.

He’s giving opposing batters plenty to worry about. The Purdue Northwest signee’s velocity is up and he’s got a more mature approach to finding ways of getting batters out. A Times All-Area Second-Team member a year ago, Niksch is in the conversation for the area’s top player, which is exactly where he wanted to be.

“I’ve definitely exceeded my own expectations,” he said. “I just don’t think maybe everyone in the Region knew what I could do. Now I’ve got eyes on me. Honestly, it’s from all the hard work I’ve done and all the people who have helped me get to this. My pitching is just my pitching. I’ll do what I can to help our team win games. That’s all that matters right now.”

Niksch expects to pitch and play the field at Purdue Northwest just like he does at Andrean. He said PNW offered the perfect combination of competition and opportunity to play right away in a program close to home. He’ll continue to pursue baseball for as long as he can.

Right now that means keeping Andrean’s season alive. The 59ers sent girls soccer, volleyball and football to the state finals, with football and volleyball taking home titles. Niksch wants baseball to join that list.

“People respect Andrean around here but sometimes people don’t think we deserve what we get,” he said. “I want to back that up that everything people say about Andrean is true. We work for what we get and earn everything we’ve gotten so far.”

