CROWN POINT — Catcher Jake Mullen's mitt popped, pitch after pitch, with small clouds of dirt billowing up as Michael Doolin blew fastballs by Crown Point on Saturday.
Andrean has traveled to Illinois and Tennessee in search of tougher competition this year, but Crown Point loomed as a worthy Region challenger. The Times No. 2 Bulldogs touted a roster dotted with future Division I players as it sought to extend its eight-game win streak.
Doolin made sure that wouldn't happen. The senior righty tossed a complete game in a 3-1 win.
“We've been waiting a long time for this game,” Doolin said. “We knew we wanted to come out and make a statement.”
Crown Point and Andrean entered with identical 16-1 records, and Doolin said the countless rain-outs in recent weeks had the 59ers raring to go. With 6-foot-7 Illinois State commit Gene Kolarik on the mound for the Bulldogs, Andrean saw the type of talent that should prepare it for the approaching postseason.
The Bulldogs couldn't have asked for a better test themselves as they eye what looks like a loaded Class 4A postseason field. Doolin's fastball sat in the mid-to-high 80s in the fourth inning, according to one attendee's radar gun, and the Vanderbilt commit had plenty of energy coming off a two-week layoff.
Neither team had much success at the plate early, and Kolarik struck out Doolin twice in a matchup the two had joked about beforehand.
"I'm really good friends with Mike," Kolarik said. "He told me not to throw him off-speed (pitches), and I threw him off-speed and struck him out."
Andrean broke through in the third. Mullen singled, and courtesy runner Ben Warren eventually came around to score after a couple of Crown Point throwing errors.
Two more bad throws bit the Bulldogs in the fourth, as 59ers first baseman Connor Misch singled, took second on a wild pitch, advanced to third thanks to Charlie Jones' single and came home on a throwing error. Andrean added a third run in the seventh when Joel Holtcamp drove in Tyler Nelson on a single to center.
The inning summed up a sloppy game for Crown Point that included three errors. In addition to a postgame discussion, the Bulldogs formed a circle in the outfield and endured planking exercises.
“(Andrean) showed us our weaknesses today, and we have to get better at them,” Crown Point coach Steve Strayer said. “We had some errors that were just brutal and made some other mistakes we can't make against a good team like this.”
Kolarik hit a sharp liner to left in the fourth, but Holtcamp made a leaping catch to end the inning. Crown Point got a couple of runners on base in the sixth, prompting Pishkur to stride out to the mound for a chat with Doolin and his infield.
The rally didn't last long, though. Andrean catcher Jake Warren caught Jacob Bosse trying to steal third, and Doolin coaxed a foul-out to end the inning as the fired-up 59ers trotted to the dugout.
Kolarik nearly went yard against Doolin in the seventh but had to settle for a long single as the inward-blowing wind kept the ball in play. A 59ers error got Crown Point on the board and brought the tying run to the plate with two outs, but Doolin recovered to end the game with his ninth strikeout.
"(Doolin) has the mentality to him to where if he's down 3-1 (in the count), it's his best vs. your best. You know what's coming," Kolarik said. "He has great command with his fastball and then backs it up with his offspeed (pitches). That's filthy."