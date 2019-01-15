Pat Antone was gearing up to defend Boone Grove’s Class 2A state baseball championship this year when his plans suddenly changed.
Nearly seven months after leading the Wolves to a 22-5 record and a 5-4 win over Southridge in the state title game, Antone resigned from his post to become an assistant baseball coach at Franklin College, a Division III school.
Antone, The Times 2018 Coach of the Year, stepped down from his Boone Grove post last week and started at Franklin on Monday.
“I never thought I’d be leaving, but there wasn’t a teaching job for me,” Antone said. “I always have wanted to get into college coaching. I just thought it would be later, but that’s how it ended up working out.”
Antone was in the Boone Grove teaching system last year, but there wasn’t an opening in Health and Physical Education, which is Antone’s education background. He spent this season working as a substitute teacher at Boone Grove High School, teaching Spanish, but that position was going to end in March, just as baseball season was getting started.
When the offer came from Franklin coach Lance Marshall, everything quickly fell into place. Antone’s wife, Alyssa, is originally from Greenwood and the pair have already moved downstate.
Antone graduated from Chesterton and played college baseball for Valparaiso before having high school assistant coaching stints at Valparaiso, Chesterton and Andrean.
“I’m sad to leave the Region,” Antone said. “I’ve been there my whole life, but I’m really excited to join the staff at Franklin. Everything has really worked out.”
A year ago, Franklin finished 39-5 and played in the NCAA Central Regional.
Antone’s departure has created an opening at an inopportune time for the Wolves. Boone Grove athletics director Marcus Banning has already begun looking at potential replacements for what should be a highly-coveted job.
“We’re trending upwards,” Banning said. “We’re going to miss Coach Antone and it’s a little bit of a shock, but for good reason. I can’t fault him whatsoever. We’re looking to build off our success from last year, and we’ve already had a few candidates reach out to us. We’re keeping it open for a little longer, and we’re going to find the best person for us for right now and for our future.
“We’ll put a little bit of a rush on it. Every day we’re not working out or in our program, other schools are using those days. We don’t have a time frame right now, but we’ll move quickly to get the right fit.”
Antone will take plenty of good memories from his time at Boone Grove. While the wins were significant, it was the time spent preparing for the season that Antone will miss the most.
“The season we had last year, I’ll never forget it,” Antone said. “All of the offseason work, that’s the thing that’s going to stand out the most. It’s the relationships I got to develop with all the players on the team, with my assistant coaches and with all the other coaches in the area. I’ll really miss my time here.”